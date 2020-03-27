Some Guam banks closed tomorrow

The Guam Bankers Association announced at 4:57 p.m. Friday some of their member banks are closed tomorrow. Here's the list of open and closed Saturday operations:

• ANZ Bank - closed Saturday;

• Bank of Guam (Hagatña) - closed Saturday;

• Bank of Hawaii (Hagatña) - 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., manåmko accommodations; 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., all customers;

• BankPacific (Hagatña, Dededo, Tamuning, Agat) - closed Saturday;

• First Commercial Bank (Tamuning) - closed Saturday; and

• First Hawaiian Bank (Dededo and Tamuning) - 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. manåmko accommodations, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. all customers Saturday