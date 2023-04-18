Aspiring pepper farmers listened intently as horticulturist Robert Bevacqua and others shared the science behind growing a successful pepper crop to meet the needs of the farmers' families and possibly sprout into a good side hustle.

The University of Guam’s Agriculture and Life Sciences division hosted a free workshop Saturday that broke down how to plant, grow and harvest a wide variety of hot peppers and sweet bell peppers on island, and how they could also be turned into a variety of “pika” products.

From those wanting to get into pepper farming to established pepper farmers, no matter what their experience, attendees joined UOG's free pepper production workshop – hosted by the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program, under the Western Pacific Tropical Research Center – to expand their knowledge.

Brett Railey was interested in the workshop “for personal use” and wanted to learn why his pepper trees weren’t surviving.

“I tried growing pepper plants in a bucket in my house before and they’ve done OK, but not great and they’ve died. So I'm trying to figure out what I can do to fix my problem and keep them alive and get the peppers,” said Railey, who attended the workshop with his girlfriend, Theresa Tayama.

“He started because we both have an interest in farming for the both of us,” Tayama told The Guam Daily Post. “My grandpa was a banana farmer in Malesso' and he gave me all this land and so I'm trying to make use of it.”

Tayama has some experience growing peppers in the states as a hobby, but now she said they're trying to get more into it.

“We started planting some stuff a little bit. We're trying to be farmers, but it hasn’t taken off yet,” she said, adding that they want to grow donne' peppers.

“We have a lot of ideas. We are, like, studying Tabasco, you know what I mean? Guam has the resources and we just need to put it to work, so why don’t we do what other people do and make this possible? And thanks to the university, because education is the way,” Tayama said.

“Irrigation, just the science of it all, general knowledge. Our thing is, just put it in the ground and make it grow,” she said. The workshop taught her there’s a lot more involved in growing a successful pepper crop on the island, including “water quality and all that.”

They intend to plant hot pepper trees in Malesso', “where the soil is deep.” Now that they’ve gone through the workshop, they know pepper trees grown in the south need to be watered once a week with a gallon of water per tree, as opposed to daily two to three times a day up north in Yigo and Dededo where the soil is more shallow.

The couple, along with about a dozen others interested in pepper production, were given the opportunity to learn about the differences in pepper plants that are able to grow and thrive on Guam with proper care.

Pick your pepper

Workshop presenter Bevacqua, who is also a professor of agriculture at UOG, shared a wealth of experience with peppers including modernizing the New Mexico chile industry, promoting peppers as an alternative crop in Virginia, and advising pepper producers here on Guam.

For those seeking a variety of heat levels, he recommended hot pepper seeds like guafi, ti’ao, sali, manu and batunes as local non-hybrid or heirloom options for farmers, and ascent and red air hybrids of hot pepper from Taiwan as varieties that can grow successfully here.

And for peppers without the pika, he recommended the Chinese giant heirloom, King Arthur and intruder F1 hybrids of sweet pepper or bell pepper seed.

Bevacqua broke down the process from seed to harvest, and touched on a variety of issues that pepper farmers may encounter, including common pests and diseases, how to care for the plant, how to propagate and harvest, and post-harvest hot pepper handling.

Hot and healthy

Participants also had a chance to hear from Rynette Perez, an extension associate, on how their harvest could be turned into products to help meet the nutritional needs of the community.

On the homefront, a hot pepper could easily fulfill a person’s vitamin C nutritional requirements several times over with “just a handful of hot peppers.” Perez said pepper farmers made the discovery long ago, when sailors were suffering from the effects of scurvy caused by a lack of vitamin C in their diet.

“What farmers discovered even more so, is that pepper did a better job at preventing scurvy – plus it had so much. One little pepper has more than 100% of your body’s vitamin C (needs),” Perez said. “You’re going to find the vitamin C in the colored parts, the actual flesh of the pepper.”

Peppers for profit

Peppers can pack a lot of heat and here on Guam, it's a staple ingredient in the island favorite fina'denne', among many other local dishes. The participants learned how different the hot peppers are from each other and how scientists determined the “pika-ness” based on Scoville heat units, as well as how to preserve the harvest, and the products' marketability for those interested in making a profit.

“There’s different ways you can add value to the peppers you are growing. Number one, denanche. There’s so many denanches on the market, but is that all the denanche you can make? No. Maybe one of you guys have this wild and crazy idea and, 'I know I can make this better, I know what I can add to this to make it better,'” she said. “There’s so many things you could do with pepper.”

“Hot sauce, paste, marinade rubs, pepper flakes, or even candied sweets,” Perez said are among the product options. “Some ideas that I have seen … in farmers markets in the states, cheeses made from pepper, hummus made with pepper. … You could also make 'hot' hot chocolate. The Mayans were also the first to make hot chocolate; they put pepper in their hot chocolate and it was like a magical drink of the gods.”

Perez added that all value-added products would need to meet safe handling and preservation requirements under the Guam Food Code.