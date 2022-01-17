A bill that would move forward the construction of a 41-megawatt power generation unit near Jose Rios Middle school is up for a public hearing this week, but many of the school's parents were still unaware of the construction, despite it being discussed at a Parent Teacher Organization meeting previously.

The Guam Power Authority by federal consent decree must construct the Ukudu power plant and associated 41-MW diesel units in the next two years. According to legislative findings in Bill 213-36, the diesel units were required to be relocated to the Cabras industrial area lot 261 to ensure that the power plant could be constructed using a minor source permit.

But lot 261 is within 1,200 feet of Jose Rios Middle School in Piti, which has 750 students.

Provision 8119, Chapter 8 of Title 12 of the Guam Code Annotated states, "No power generation facility with a capacity in excess of one megawatt and utilizing fossil fuels may be constructed within 1,500 feet of a school."

To solve this, Bill 213-36 was introduced by Sen. Joe San Agustin. The measure would establish an exemption for the construction of the new 41-MW Cabras ultra-low-sulfur diesel units on lots 261 and 257.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with several parents who have children attending the school, to see how they felt about the proposed construction of the diesel units near the school. Surprisingly, many did not know about Bill 213 or the proposed construction.

Those who did, said they didn't support the measure.

"I don't think it's safe for the kids, because if anything was to happen there at the power plant and it gets exposed to the kids, all the kids could get really hurt. I don't think it's a good idea to build that power plant," said Mae Loney, a Jose Rios parent.

Paul Rivera voiced similar concerns.

"Definitely, safety is always a concern – especially for the kids in the school. If something was to happen, that would be really bad on whoever's part that's going to build the power plant," said Rivera, parent of a seventh-grade Jose Rios student.

Other parents, like Elliot Heacock, who also has a seventh-grade student attending the school, weren't as concerned.

"As long as it's not a nuclear plant, I'm fine with it," Heacock said.

'Still need to follow up'

Superintendent Jon Fernandez addressed the bill during a media meeting Wednesday. He said GDOE hasn't finalized its position on the bill.

"I still need to follow up to see if any additional comments or concerns are coming from the school, because I know they did reach out to those who weren't able to attend to see if they could gather any further input," Fernandez said.

But he said the old power generation units currently at Cabras are the concern.

"It was important for us to listen in on what improvements might be made if a new generation plant were to be constructed there, in terms of air quality, air pollution, based on hopefully the latest technology," Fernandez said. "So I know that GPA was able to answer all those questions. And so I'm just waiting to get some final comments from the school level and then we'll provide testimony at the upcoming hearing."

A virtual public hearing on Bill 213 is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 9 a.m.