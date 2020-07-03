Some of Guam's banks announce holiday schedule

Some of Guam's banks sent out announcements to inform the public of their July 3 holiday schedule.

Local and federal government offices are closed today as part of the observance of the Fourth of July.

Bank of Guam is open today, the bank announced.

BankPacific announced it will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today at all locations.

First Hawaiian Bank branches are also open today. Lobby hours are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Additionally, their drive-thru windows will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Other banks had not sent announcements about their hours for today.