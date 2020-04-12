From the island’s most populated village, you see some of the toughest sights of humanity, but you also see some of the kindest and considerate acts – particularly as the island faces a pandemic that has already taken four lives and threatens others, from a 1-year-old baby to a resident in their 80s.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said in such a relatively large population of roughly 45,000, there are always individuals and families who are in need. And because of the threat that has shut down businesses, which has meant some families who used to have two incomes now have to make do with one – or none – the need is growing.

She said her office has received some donations of food, hygiene products and toiletries.

“We don’t have a lot, but if you are in need, we’ll share what we have,” she said, noting many other mayors' offices are in the same boat.

And while she said many mayors' offices welcome donations, she encouraged people to reach out to their neighbors and others who they know may have lost their job or whose hours at work were cut.

Prior to the current emergency, her office used to get between 100 and 120 requests for verification of residency from people who were renewing their documents for government programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or even for school. “We had 160 requests for verifications yesterday,” she said on Thursday.

That’s a huge increase, especially considering schools and most government offices and businesses are shut – limiting the need for documents.

Some of those people were caring for their elderly family members.

“We have more senior citizens who have registered with the mayor’s office since this COVID-19 crisis came,” she said.

“We have always worked with the Senior Citizens (Division) ... providing hot meals, but we’ve not reached our cap for 880 meals a day,” she said.

She said they can still register senior citizens, but because they’re limited to grant funding, they can’t promise they’ll be able to provide hot meals.

Since the COVID-19 crisis started, she’s seen a tremendous amount of kindness.

“One of our residents is older and just got out of a hospital recently because he had a medical procedure ... and needed to refill his prescription,” she said, adding a neighbor who typically checks in on the older resident brought him to get his documents then they went to the pharmacy.

“The line was so long and he was tired and needed to go home and lie down ... so one of my staffers ended up going to the pharmacy to help out, but the first step was the neighbor who was kind enough to check in on him.”

She said she was particularly touched when one man, who recently lost his job, stopped by the office.

“His wife’s job had also cut her hours,” Savares said. “So he was getting his documents together to apply for SNAP.”

She said she offered to put together some items from their donation pantry so he can take it home.

“He declined. He said what they have in their pantry and their freezer at home ... could last maybe two weeks, so they were OK for now,” the mayor said, sharing his words. “He didn’t want to take food when it could help someone who really needs it. But he thanked me and said if they aren’t able to get their food stamps soon, then he’ll come back.”

“This is a hard time for all of us,” she said.

And noting Guam is an island of faith, she added: “I want everyone to continue to pray. The prayers will hold us together. We all have God in our lives – no matter what denomination we are.”

She encouraged those who can help to do so for others in need. “Those of our community who can spare a little – trust me, a little will go a long way for those who have nothing,” she said.

Putting together boxes or bags with a 5-pound bag of rice, bag of frozen chicken, loaf of bread, dried ramen bowls, and even those small containers of milk that don’t require refrigeration are always helpful, she said.

“And you don’t have to bring your donations to your mayor’s office or somewhere central. If you know a person who has lost hours at work, bring them a bag with groceries or even hygiene or cleaning products,” she said. “You’d be surprised how people will appreciate a bottle of detergent ... that means they can use their money to buy other things they need.”

“Go to the person you know. Some people are ashamed to ask for help – so reach out to them,” she added.

“This is a time for everyone in our community to come together and make a difference in someone’s life.”