The first wave of passengers who arrived to Guam and were placed in government quarantine facilities will be released today.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday said, "Our quarantine program is working."

Three individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and are being isolated in a government hosted controlled facility, the governor said.

"These are just measures that we are doing to protect you, our community and our island," stated Leon Guerrero.

The group of passengers had arrived to Guam from the Philippines and were surprised to arrive home and be told they would be going into a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the Days Inn and Wyndham Hotels.

Additional flights that arrived on Guam were housed at the Santa Fe and then a number of passengers were transferred to the Pacific Star where they have remained in quarantine.

The latest numbers released by Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky on Wednesday revealed that 221 passengers were being held at quarantine sites occupied 138 rooms. Pobutksy noted that there were 360 available rooms in the facilities for any new arriving passengers flying into Guam.

Earlier this week the governor imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all passengers flying into Guam regardless of place of origin or transit.

As of Wednesday night, Guam has 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Nine patients have recovered and three have died.

"We are not recovering as fast as we are getting confirmed cases," said the governor. "In order for us to do that we need to continue with the measures that we have been asking you and directing you to do."