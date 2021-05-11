At 72, Evelyn Jesus thought she'd be comfortable not getting the COVID-19 vaccine at all.

"But numbers are going up again," she said of the recent new coronavirus cases and deaths. "Just to be on the safer side, I decided to get vaccinated. I know this is not going to go away anytime soon."

So on Monday, Jesus went to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Asan-Maina village vaccination clinic, some four months since vaccination was prioritized for her age bracket.

She hesitated to get vaccinated early on because the vaccines were approved for use "so fast," she said. But she said she took all health and safety measures to heart, from wearing a mask to social distancing, to protect herself from catching the virus.

"I took the test twice. All negative," the Asan resident added.

Of 300 doses that the Department of Public Health and Social Services prepared for the Monday village clinic, 57 residents showed up to get vaccinated, based on data from DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, chairman of the Governor's Physicians Advisory Group, on Monday said the slowdown in Guam's vaccination rate in recent days is a combination of the following reasons:

The initial 50% of adults who got their shots were those who really wanted to get immunized. Guam's overall vaccination rate is now at about 60% of adults 16 years and older.

Because the positive rate has been low and many social restrictions have been lifted, more people want to further delay vaccination or procrastinate more.

More needs to be done to educate the public about the importance of getting vaccinated.

A small portion won't get vaccinated, no matter what.

"For the most part, there needs to be more public education and awareness for the people out there who still have not been vaccinated. We've also gone even to industries and businesses that want it so they can get their employees vaccinated," Nguyen, of American Medical Center, said.

One way to encourage people to get vaccinated is by incentivizing them, Nguyen said.

For example, he said, the government could offer that those who want to travel need to be fully vaccinated first so they won't be required to go through 14-day quarantine when they return to Guam.

DPHSS and the governor are still finalizing the travel protocols, which are anticipated to be announced before the May 15 tourism reopening.

Despite the vaccination slowdown, there are still others now just now making up a portion of the ongoing vaccination.

Julius Almirante, 46, also waited months to get vaccinated, saying he was "afraid of the side effects."

Were it not for his plans to travel back to the Philippines, the Anigua resident said he may not have opted to get vaccinated at all.

"I was not ready yet but if they will require vaccine to travel, I thought I should get the vaccine now," he said, during the 15-minute observation period right after he got his first Pfizer shot on Monday.

Almirante works at Anthony's Auto Air Conditioning. When his fellow employee, James Lippwe, learned from him that there's no line at the Asan-Maina clinic on Monday, he, too, went in to get his first Pfizer shot.

"My parents were always telling me to get vaccinated but I was always busy at work. On Sundays, I go to church. Other days I'm just so tired from work," Lippwe, a 21-year-old air-conditioning technician from Yigo, said. "I think it will be a lot safer for everyone to get vaccinated."

Cora Cepeda, 59, went in to get her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, at the same village clinic where she got her first one.

"Much like the first time, this clinic is so organized, so smooth, it's good," the Mangilao resident said.

Cepeda said she didn't get her first dose until April because she was in Texas until March to visit her two children and their families there.

"They said the vaccine helps minimize health issues and it wouldn't be serious or bad if you get COVID-19 after you're fully vaccinated. I hope that's the case," he said.

Frankie Lopez, 34, said it was mostly his work schedule that prevented him from getting vaccinated much earlier, even though he works from home.

But because he works from home, he said, he's been able to minimize going out and therefore was able to protect himself from catching the virus even without the vaccine.

"But I wanted to get vaccination from the start because I think it's also for the safety of my family and friends," the Yigo resident said.

Andy Topasna, 40, said he previously tested positive for COVID-19, and hopes that his body will be able to better handle it, now that he's taken his second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Monday.

He got his first shot during a vaccination clinic at Hyatt Regency in April, he said. For his second dose, his wife Anmari, 25, was there by his side to show her support. She's been fully vaccinated for weeks now.

"It's better to have it (vaccine) and not need it than need it and not have it," Topasna said.