Eva Tudela is looking forward to Guam's safe reopening, after taking most government precautions to keep COVID-19 under control.

But she hopes people will understand why she's choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am a bit iffy about getting it due to it being a vaccine that over a short period of time, they happened to find a vax for a disease that just popped out of nowhere and here we've had AIDS, cancer and all those other diseases that up until now still have no vax or cure," she said.

Theseus Mendiola said his family's main reason for not getting the vaccine is the fact that the federal government is not holding responsible the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for any short-term or long-term side effects of a vaccine that the government is pushing people to get.

"It comes down to responsibility," he said. "They push it on you and they try to bribe you to get it but they are not holding manufacturers responsible for anything that could happen. That to me is a red flag."

COVID-19 vaccines available on Guam have federal emergency use authorization.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory, and the government can only strongly encourage that people get it, to help minimize the risks of the virus.

'Respect'

Mendiola said it's his choice to not get vaccinated, and he hopes people will respect his choice.

The father of two said he does not tell people to not get the vaccine, because that decision is theirs to make.

He said he's not against vaccines in general, but is only concerned about the COVID-19 vaccines right now.

"These are my children we’re talking about. When I get side effects, that affects my children. And if my kids take it and they get side effects, I'm the only responsible person for their health care...so it’s on me, not them (manufacturers). How do you think I’m gonna feel as a parent?" he said.

The federal government invoked a 2005 law empowering the U.S. health secretary to provide legal protection to companies making or distributing critical medical supplies such as vaccines, unless there's "willful misconduct" by the company. The protection lasts until 2024.

Mendiola said he looks forward to reopening Guam further, and is looking forward to opening his latest venture, Crop King Hydro, a horticulture supply store striving to "carry everything you need to cultivate all sorts of crops from cannabis to cucumbers."

Mask stays on

Tudela, although choosing not to get vaccinated, said she would continue to wear a facial mask in public even after the government of Guam no longer mandates it.

"Even if they say it's an option, I will still continue to wear my mask in public places or gatherings at least until the World Health Organization can finally say we are 100% coronavirus-free around the world, including here on Guam," she said.

Some 95,000 residents at least 12 years old already received full COVID-19 vaccination on Guam, where the population is about 160,000.

GovGuam hopes to get at least 120,039 adults, or 80% of those at least 18 years old, to get fully vaccinated by the time Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21, to achieve herd immunity.

Complications

In Tudela's household, no one is vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I'd like to wait and see if in the near future there are any complications with those who received the vaccine as I'm hearing from these theorists that the vaccine may be population control scheme in which three years people may have either significant health problems or they die from the vax," she said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said "there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes any problems with pregnancy, including the development of the placenta."

"In addition, there is no evidence that fertility problems are a side effect of any vaccine, including COVID-19 vaccines," CDC said.

J. Cruz said she agrees with Tudela's reasons for also not getting COVID-19 vaccination.

"If you really think about it, it makes sense. All of a sudden, there's this worldwide flu, and then all of a sudden there's a cure," Cruz said. "What if the theorists are right? What if there’s some liquid tracker in the vaccine, or long-term illness causing germ in there that takes a few years to take over the human body? I don’t know, it’s just what she said made me think about everything that happened the last year."

CDC said COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with anyone's DNA in anyway, and that there are only short-term side effects or signs that the body is building protection against the virus such as a fever.

Cruz is the only one in her family not vaccinated. Her immediate family members got vaccinated, even her 12-year-old brother, but she said that's because her father has an existing heart condition and their mother wanted everyone who lives there to be vaccinated.

Jay Viloria said he didn't trust the COVID-19 vaccines but he took the single-shot Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine anyway because he wanted his travel to be easier. He is visiting Florida right now.

The vaccines, he said, "came a little bit too fast" and he feels the government's "a little sketchy."

"Over here (in Florida), it feels good walking in the stores without a mask and seeing smiles," he said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said after July 21, when Guam has 80% of adult residents vaccinated, the mask mandate would be lifted.