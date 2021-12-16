Some residents just getting their first COVID-19 vaccine

While many adults have now received their booster COVID-19 shot, 49-year-old Jay Cruz was just getting his first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday afternoon.

"But I got swabbed and tested every month at work. I think I had eight monthly tests," he said. "All came back negative."

Cruz, an Agana Heights resident, said he's been busy with construction work on base so he put off going to a vaccination clinic. But when the contract for the base work ended, he said he had more time to spare, including finally getting vaccinated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I'm the last one in the family to do it," he said, adding that it would be better to be vaccinated because of holiday gatherings, though he prefers to stay home.

For months, Cruz didn't eat in restaurants and was only ordering food to go, since the government required proof of vaccination to dine in at restaurants and other high-activity places.

Now, with his vaccination card in hand, he said he hasn't thought about where to go first.

Cruz was among the adults who got their first dose Tuesday afternoon at the village-based family COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Sinajana gym.

Mayor Robert Hofmann said a total of 133 individuals received their first, second and booster shots at the village clinic. There were 75 who had appointments and the rest were walk-ins, he said.

As of Dec. 13, a total of 127,645 island residents at least 5 years old have been fully vaccinated, the Joint Information Center reported Tuesday.

JIC said 33,722 booster shots have been administered since Sept. 29.

Children and teens get the shot

On Tuesday, children and teens also rolled up their sleeves for the first time at the Sinajana clinic, which is part of joint efforts by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Guam National Guard, Federal Emergency Management Agency nurses and the Mayors' Council of Guam.

"I wasn't sure about the vaccine's safety and side effects. I was scared of the vaccine," said Jared Diaz, 17.

That fear, he said, came from what he was reading on the internet.

But with holiday gatherings around the corner and, more importantly, the return to in-person classes, he said he thought it would be better to get vaccinated to have another layer of protection.

He and his two brothers, Nikolai, 15, and Jerrico, 13, all got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. Their mother brought them to the village clinic.

Janice Aguon, 46, also brought her 11-year-old son, Tydus, to the Sinajana clinic to get his first Pfizer dose, ahead of their Christmas trip to the states.

"We wanted him to get at least the first dose before we travel to spend Christmas and New Year with my daughter in the states. This is his first trip off island since the pandemic started," the mother said.

Candy Everitt, 57, and her youngest daughter, Kaelani, got their Pfizer booster shots so they'd feel safer around the Christmas table and other holiday gatherings, they said.

But the mother and daughter said they'd still prefer smaller family gatherings this holiday season, because COVID-19 is still very much around and there are still a lot of things not known about the omicron variant.

"We babysit our two grandsons who are 1 year old and 2 years old. They're still too young to get vaccinated so we wanted to make sure everyone else is fully vaccinated or get a booster," the grandmother said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she's leaning toward lifting the social gathering restrictions in time for Christmas, as Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk score holds steady at below 1. The latest CAR score is 0.5, with six hospitalizations.

Peace of mind

Lisa Rosario, a University of Guam student, said getting her booster shot gives her added peace of mind, considering the holiday gatherings coming up. She said she's also celebrating the end of the semester.

The omicron variant, she said, was also a factor in her decision to get the booster shot.

The UOG student recalls how she and her friends had to get tested before planning to meet up between the two lockdowns in 2020.

"That was before vaccines became available, so it's different now. But there are times when we would ask, jokingly, whether everyone's fully vaccinated when we meet," she said, just to be on the safe side.

Therese Guerrero, 50, said she got her Pfizer booster shot mainly to help protect her ailing mother, now in her 80s.

Guerrero was born and raised in Guam, but relocated to San Antonio, Texas, years ago, and is on island to see her mother.

"She's sick and I want to be able to help care for her and see her. You never know. With the blink of an eye things happen, so I want to spend the holidays here with her and other family members," she said. "There are other family members at high risk, so it helps to get vaccinated to protect them, too."