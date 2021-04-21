At 70 years old, Thomas Santos said he had taken three COVID-19 tests this year but he is still on the fence whether to get vaccinated.

He went to his third free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, in the old Tiyan carnival grounds, that the Department of Public Health and Social Services provided.

His previous test results came out negative, he said, adding that he feels just fine even without getting the vaccine.

Santos went to get tested for the third time to make sure he doesn't have COVID-19, he said, before he travels to Washington state. It's a trip he was supposed to take in 2020, but then the pandemic hit.

"I want to know for sure," he said as he patiently waited in his car for the results of his third testing. The Army veteran said he will get a medical checkup in Washington, several years after undergoing a bypass, and will spend time with his daughter.

Santos said he could also get his vaccine when he reaches Washington.

With him in the car was his friend, 34-year-old Benedict Petrus, who also got tested for the first time and was waiting for the result.

He said he goes out a lot and goes fishing with friends, and he wanted to be certain he doesn't have the virus that he could transmit to his family at home. But Petrus does not have any plan yet to get vaccinated for COVID-19, he said.

Larissa Flores also got her third COVID-19 test on Tuesday at Tiyan after feeling "congested and experienced coughing" recently.

"You can never be certain these days," she said, adding that her previous tests came out negative.

The first time she was tested was a result of contact tracing when a family member tested positive, and the second test was just to know for sure whether she's still free of the virus.

Flores said she's not looking to get vaccinated for COVID-19 any time soon.

"With the recent pause on Johnson & Johnson, it makes you think more about the side effects of these vaccines that came out so fast," she said. "I just want to build my own immune system up instead of relying on the shots."

Flores said she may eventually take the vaccine, but that would be "months" from now if vaccine manufacturers have addressed the side effects.

"I have no ailments. My blood pressure is good. I go to the doctor regularly. I try to stay healthy and I follow the protocols – wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing," she said.

Peter Kaneshi, 19, said he has so far taken four COVID-19 tests, the latest was on Tuesday at Tiyan.

"All three were negative," he said, as he waited for the result of his fourth test.

He took the first test after a family member was exposed to COVID-19. The second one was after he had fever and couldn't breathe, he said, adding that he's asthmatic. He got tested the same day at the hospital. All those turned out negative, he said.

"I am not vaccinated yet. I'm not too sure whether I want to get vaccinated because I'm scared of needles," he said, although he hopes to overcome his fear.

5 test positive

Janela Carrera, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, on Tuesday afternoon said 49 individuals were swabbed at the Tiyan testing site in the morning, and five tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 49 individuals, 33 were double-swabbed. The first one used BinaxNow and the second one was a PCR test.

Guam continues to provide free COVID-19 testing while beefing up COVID-19 vaccination. Some 47,000 adults have already been fully vaccinated. The governor's Path to Half initiative seeks to fully vaccinate 50% or 62,500 adults by May 1 to reopen tourism and lift post-travel quarantine restrictions.