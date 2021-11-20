Outdoor restaurant dining is once again open to unvaccinated individuals, and they can now also be part of outdoor social gatherings of up to 75 people.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday announced the slight lifting of restrictions amid declining numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations days before Thanksgiving, but she is keeping the mask-wearing and employee vaccine mandates.

"Let me be clear. We are not here today to call victory from this virus. We can, however, begin to loosen our grip on the restrictions we put in place at the peak of this third surge by moving toward a responsible and gradual easing of restrictions," the governor said at a press briefing.

More than 88% of Guam's vaccine-eligible residents, age 5 years old and older, have been fully vaccinated, said Art San Agustin, the director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, using the latest census 2020 population data.

There's no change in the full vaccination mandate for GovGuam employees and employees of certain private sector businesses, such as restaurants and bars.

Employees still have the option to take the weekly COVID-19 test if they do not want to, or cannot be, fully vaccinated.

Effective 8 a.m. today, outdoor dining will be permitted regardless of a patron's vaccination status, subject to DPHSS guidelines.

For months, indoor and outdoor restaurants were off-limits to individuals who were unable to show proof of vaccination.

All covered establishments, including bars, restaurants, theaters, museums and boat cruises, must continue to comply with mask-wearing, social distancing and vaccination and testing requirements for staff who enter their premises, the governor said.

In her Nov. 19 executive order, the governor said restaurants may impose stricter vaccination restrictions, subject to local and federal law.

Starting at 8 a.m. today, indoor social gathering limitations will be increased from 10 vaccinated individuals to 25, regardless of their vaccination status, the governor said.

For outdoor social gatherings, the limit will be increased from 25 vaccinated individuals to 75 individuals, whether vaccinated or not. These are also subject to DPHSS guidance.

The governor said wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing are still effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, along with getting fully vaccinated.

Whether booster shots will be mandated later remains under discussion.

No quarantine

For several months now, Guam has lifted quarantine for most arriving passengers who can show proof of full vaccination.

Those who are traveling from a foreign country must comply with federal requirements to board a flight into the U.S., including Guam.

Upon arrival in Guam, individuals traveling on both domestic and international flights are subject to quarantine at a government facility.

Travelers may be exempted from quarantine effective 12:01 a.m. today if they show proof of full vaccination with U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine, or a World Health Organization emergency-use-listing-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Fully vaccinated passengers from foreign countries still are required to show negative PCR test results upon arriving on Guam.

This negative PCR test result must be collected no more than three days prior to departure, instead of the prior guidance which states "arrival," the governor said.

The governor announced the addition of a third way to avoid quarantine upon arrival: a valid negative antigen test result collected no more than one day prior to departure or boarding a flight to Guam, as provided in DPHSS guidance.

"With the holidays here, we must stay smart about when and what restrictions we choose to relax. Too much too soon runs the risk of undoing the progress we have made," she said.

At the briefing, the governor said the changes were a result of consultation with DPHSS, the Surgeon Cell and the Physicians Advisory Group.

Administrative leave

The governor said the government of Guam is giving three hours of administrative leave for parents who need the time to get their children, 5 to 11 years old, vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We can only do it for GovGuam employees, but I also encourage the private sector to provide the parents with the opportunity and the accessibility to take their children to be vaccinated," she said.

The governor once again reminded the public to get tested if they are feeling sick.

Treatment is and has been available for those who test positive for COVID-19, she said.

"To date, we have helped nearly 1,000 people get better faster. Monoclonal antibody treatment can be done as an outpatient service - meaning you don't have to go to a hospital to get this care," she said.

The governor said the numbers to call for this treatment are: 671-998-4627 or 671-734-9203.

The governor said there's no telling when the state of public health emergency will be lifted.

"I can only say that we are now in a better position, and we are now progressing better," she said, after Guam saw its third surge starting in the summer, with the number of new cases reaching more than 300 a day and 43% of deaths classified as dead on arrival.

In hindsight, Leon Guerrero said, there should have been more aggressive education and outreach campaigns on prevention and mitigation efforts.

The governor also echoed sentiments that COVID-19 eventually will shift from being a pandemic to endemic, or more common, like the flu.