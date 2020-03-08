Although banning scuba fishing does not solve the problem completely, Sen. Kelly Marsh said, she will vote in support of the bill.

Sen. Sabina Perez's Bill 53-35 would make it illegal to use scuba gear while spearfishing.

The bill is co-sponsored by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Clynt Ridgell.

Marsh said her decision to support the bill was not taken lightly or easily made.

"I listened to all arguments and could feel the passion from all parties," Marsh said. "My heart goes out to all who rely on the ocean for their livelihood and sustenance."

However, she said, when looking at the bigger picture and thinking long term, banning scuba fishing appears to be the option that would be more aligned with sustainability goals for Guam.

Evidence from our scientists and the island's fishing community point to the possible dangers we will face soon, unless we take action to protect these resources, Marsh said.

"Along with many of my colleagues, I understand that banning scuba fishing doesn't solve the problem completely," Marsh said. "There are many other factors. But we have to tackle this issue of sustaining our waters and their resources, one step at a time. This is an important step."

One community member who offered testimony reminded senators that scuba fishing isn't traditional – in the sense that it uses modern technology and equipment – and changes everything about the sustainable relationship that a fisher has with the environment and resources, Marsh said.

"Traditional fishing for many on Guam and in Micronesia is about respect, cooperation, putting food on the table, but also sharing with family and friends," she said. "His testimony pointed out that from his perspective, scuba fishing does not always align with elements of these values. For all these reasons, I will vote to support the scuba fishing ban bill."

Reviewing measure

Sen. James Moylan said he's reviewed the measure and talked to stakeholders, but has not made a firm decision on how he will vote on the bill.

In any case, Moylan said, he's also talking to stakeholders about how the measure would be enforced should it be enacted into law.

"I will probably make the decision on how I vote during the voting session," he said.

Protect the ocean and its resources

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee rose in support of the bill when it was on the agenda on March 3.

Lee asked for the support of her colleagues, citing Palau's ban on scuba spearfishing in 1994 and the CNMI banning it in 2003.

"It's high time we join them as regional leaders to protect our natural resources," Lee said.

Lee cited another study in 2014 conducted by a team from the University of Western Australia, who assessed the impact of scuba spearfishing on island, where the method is practiced, and in the CNMI, where the practice was banned.

The findings showed that scuba spearfishing impacts reef populations, and restriction of the fishing practice will ensure refuge for fish populations in deeper waters, Lee said.

With Guam being a small island, its waters and reefs serve as its main resources, she added.

"Bill 53 will preserve and aid in the recovery of our important coral reef species and improve the sustainability of our coral reef fisheries," she said.