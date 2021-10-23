Senators' legislative session came to a halt Friday as five Republicans left the Legislature in protest over the refusal by some of the Democrats to discuss publicly how a potential $150 million mistake was left in the recently enacted war claims bill.

Sens. Joanne Brown, Telo Taitague, Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas and Tony Ada left the session hall on Friday afternoon after a motion intending to discuss the body's actions on Bill 130-36 in the Committee of the Whole failed.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell objected to the motion, triggering a vote.

All five senators supported the motion, as did Sens. James Moylan and Sabina Perez, but this wasn't enough to proceed. With the five senators having left, and with three others absent Friday, the Legislature was left without a quorum and could not continue.

The five lawmakers also left during the session in the morning over the same issue. Taitague, Brown and Duenas told The Guam Daily Post that discussions over Bill 130 should be held in public.

Concerns raised

"After we got through the introductions in session, recess was called and the speaker had included the legal counsel and our recording secretary to ... provide an explanation to us on what happened with our bill," Brown said. "We were concerned, I did raise the concern to the speaker, as well as Minority (Leader) Chris Duenas, as to why we would be discussing this in private. ... We felt a public explanation should be provided by the Guam Legislature and key staff on how an amendment ... we never agreed to – ended up in the engrossed version sent to the governor."

Bill 130 is intended to close a gap in the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, the federal war claims law.

Now known as Public Law 36-59, the legislation tasks the governor with submitting a payment plan for claimants who did not meet the one-year filing deadline under the federal law.

During debate on then-Bill 130, Speaker Therese Terlaje introduced an amendment that would expand program eligibility to all Guam World War II survivors, regardless of when they died. The Loyalty Recognition Act deemed survivors ineligible if they died prior to Dec. 23, 2016.

But Terlaje's amendment was considered materially different from the bill and ultimately failed to pass. However, the language "regardless of the date of death" was still included in the engrossed version of the bill and signed into law. This error could inflate the cost of the measure to up to $150 million, at the low end, from the previously estimated $10 million, according to Duenas.

There was hesitation on the Democratic leadership's part to discuss the error in public because of attorney-client privilege between lawmakers and their legal counsel.

Taitague told The Guam Daily Post that while there is client confidentiality when discussing what to do about the error with legal counsel, the explanation from staff on what happened to Bill 130 should at least be broadcast "for everyone to hear."

Up to the Legislature to resolve

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reviewed Bill 130, understood its mandate, and intends to comply with it, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, spokeswoman for the governor. But whether the bill reflects the will of the Legislature is a matter for the Legislature to resolve, she added.

Taitague and Brown also stated that the Legislature should not be making "empty promises" to the public with added language that was not intended to be there.

"(Expanded eligibility) has not been vetted publicly, it's not gone through public hearing, ... it's not had the public input and engagement as we would want and expect on any bill," Brown added.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The speaker, meanwhile, commented Friday on the issue through a release.

Timeline of the error

Terlaje stated that after she was informed of the error in Bill 130, her office worked with the Committee on Rules and central staff to determine the cause and identify gaps to be closed in their administrative processes. The legislative clerk’s office provided a verbal and written timeline of what transpired on Bill 130 and the error that was made, she added.

While it was not discussed in session, a written timeline of events does show that the eligibility amendment was inadvertently left in the working file during the engrossment process to finalize the bill, although there were reviews done afterward.

Terlaje said she also released notices to the media to assure residents that there was an effort to find out how the error happened, and she was assured by Committee on Rules acting Chairperson Sen. Amanda Shelton that measures were being put in place to ensure it won't be duplicated.

Terlaje also noted that a recent law authored by Brown requires the session agenda to be properly noticed and Bill 130 was not included as a previously published agenda item.

"While colleagues have made accusations in the media that the clerical error was intentional, corrupt, and sowing seeds of distrust, I remain committed to honoring the credibility of this institution, the tenet of attorney-client privilege, as well as the will of this body to provide a productive solution by majority vote. No solution was proffered today and session was impeded by repeated walkouts," the speaker stated.

"I understand the calls for accountability from our Republican colleagues and hope they see this as an opportunity to improve upon our processes and not to threaten the livelihoods of these employees over a clerical error or to create chaos instead of a solution," she added.

Sens. Moylan and Mary Torres did not join their fellow Republicans in walking out of the session.

Moylan told the Post that while he did contemplate joining his colleagues, he felt that as a co-sponsor of the legislation that's now law, "that it was my responsibility to the measure as well as to the main sponsor to understand the legal perspectives." The main sponsor, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, is off island.

"This would then allow the body to weigh what options are on the table, to determine the next course and how to proceed," he added.

Torres wasn't physically present to vote on Bill 130 when it passed during the last session, but told the Post that she believes "the inclusion of a materially different amendment warrants a public explanation."

"I trust leadership will do the right thing to correct this error and hope it’ll be done the right way," she added.

Torres didn't vote to go back into motions Friday afternoon, which was needed to go into the Committee of the Whole to discuss Bill 130.

Ridgell, during a motion to recess until Monday, said it was unfair to walk out of session "just because you lost on a vote."

"This is a democracy, you vote. If you don't have the votes necessary, then your motion carries. If you don't have the votes necessary, don't walk out. Don't take your ball and go home," Ridgell said, before recommending to recess until Monday and make every effort to bring back his colleagues so they can continue their work.