Some special needs students may have class 5 days a week

Special needs public school students will be returning to campus on Sept. 27 and, like last school year, some parents may see their student in class five days a week.

"We had a similar arrangement last year when we went face-to-face; only a certain amount of students were able to go on campus," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez of the Guam Department of Education. "Our students with special needs operate according to their Individual Education Plan, or IEPs, which really dictates the services and the instruction supports needed at the school."

When public schools return to in-person instruction next week, Fernandez said it will be up to the special needs student's IEP team to determine if the student will attend in cohorts or receive additional days of in-person instruction.

Every special needs student has an IEP team and based on the recommendations of that team the schools are able to provide accommodations.

"Last year we were able to have a some students who requested and discussed it with their IEP team and we were able to accommodate them," Fernandez said.

Some special needs students based on their IEP did receive more days of in-person instruction compared to the rest of the student population.

As GDOE returns in cohorts on Monday, Fernandez said accommodation for special needs students will be available.

IEPs are valid for one year. However, parents and teachers as well as administrators can call for an IEP meeting at any time to address the needs of the students.

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz clarified that the accommodation must be written into the student's IEP.

"However, it is not blanket that all special education students are able to do a five-days-a-week face-to-face model of learning," Cruz said. "It will all depend on the IEP."

That means the accommodation will not be made for all 1,752 students enrolled in GDOE's special education program.

Assistant Superintendent of Special Education Tom Babauta has previously addressed concerns that some of these students could fall through the cracks.

"As much as we understand that this is going to be a setback, everything is going to be based on a team getting together looking at meeting, but we can't give more to our special needs kids than the rest of the population," Babauta said at an input session with parents earlier this month. "I know it sounds like it would make more sense to front-load our kids and allow them to go as many days as possible because it would be open, but then it becomes a parity of fairness issue."

The return of all GDOE students in two cohorts will entail alternating schedules allowing 50% of the student population on campus on any given school day. Students would receive five days of instruction over a two-week period.