Some vaccination sites report Pfizer shortage

Some of Guam's vaccination sites are experiencing a temporary shortage of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for residents who are 12 years old and older because of delays in shipments nationwide during the holidays, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson Janela Carrera said.

Carrera said there's a temporary stoppage of vaccine shipments from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, and would likely happen again starting around New Year's Eve.

Pfizer doses for children 5 to 11 years old or the pediatric doses, however, are readily available at the University of Guam vaccination clinic and other facilities, they are not affected by the temporary shortage, Carrera said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Tuesday, some of the adult residents who showed up to get a Pfizer dose at the UOG clinic were advised to either go to the Northern Regional Community Health Center in Dededo or opt for a Moderna vaccine if it's for a booster shot.

By the time Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero went to the UOG clinic on Tuesday afternoon to help administer COVID-19 shots, some residents were already told about the Pfizer shortage, so they left UOG.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio also helped in the processing of people who wanted to get vaccinated at the UOG clinic.

The Guam National Guard, which operates the UOG COVID-19 vaccination clinic in support of DPHSS, as of late Tuesday afternoon, was working on getting more Pfizer doses for adults.

The governor, meanwhile, continues to push for full vaccination and booster shots, saying this is under the assumption that the omicron variant is already on Guam.

"Science is saying and experience is saying throughout the world that boosting is our protection against omicron and against the virus. I’m not in any way confused, I am consistent in it. It’s very clear that (getting) boosted, through science, is the best protection," the governor told reporters.

Vaccination, she said, is in addition to mask wearing, washing of hands, watching one's distance, and monoclonal antibody treatment to prevent people from getting hospitalized for COVID-19.

"I also just want to say that this virus eventually is already endemic to our island. We have to accept the fact that this virus is gonna be with us," she said, "We’re gonna have to live our lives around this virus. And it’s not going to be that difficult I don't think, because we have vaccines, we have advanced treatment, we have advanced surveillance, we have advanced testing."

Guam has so far fully vaccinated 129,074 residents 5 years old and older, out of the estimated 2020 population of 153,836. More than 38,464 received booster shots.

Around Christmas, Guam's COVID-19 area risk score went up to 1.6, from remaining below 1 the past few weeks.

DPHSS reported 43 new COVID-19 cases out of 966 specimens analyzed on Dec. 27. Cases used to be below 10 the prior weeks.

The governor said the cases are being closely monitored, and there's no consideration of additional restrictions at this point.

The governor said scientists tracking the omicron variant anticipate the peak of the omicron-positive cases "will go up really fast but it also turns around and decreases quickly."

"They're also saying that the duration of the illness is shorter, they're also saying the severity of the illness is not as bad as delta so my biggest and much more accurate metrics is hospitalization, you know, (how many are under intensive care), how many are on the ventilators," the governor said.

As of Tuesday, there were eight COVID-19 hospitalizations, including one who was in ICU care.

While the governor and DPHSS intensified calls for vaccination as if omicron is already on Guam, mandatory booster shot is not considered at this point, the governor said.

Omicron has not been confirmed on Guam by genome sequencing.

Unemployment program

The governor also told reporters that her administration will look into whether federal pandemic funds can be used to establish a local unemployment program for Guam.

Guam's pandemic-impacted workers received more than $808 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and more than $23 million of $30 million that were considered PUA overpayments had yet to be paid back.

Because Guam does not have an existing unemployment insurance program besides PUA, those who got overpayments need to pay those amounts back, unlike their counterparts in the states where those could be offset from their future benefits.

"I would love to establish an unemployment program, that's very key to me. I am gonna work hard to get that, to happen but it doesn't happen overnight so what I'm doing also is to help keep people employed and help people get employed," the governor said, referring to the $50 million Local Employers' Assistance Program.