Some village boundaries could change after mayors address disputed borders

Some village boundaries could shift once mayors, with the concurrence of other agencies and the approval of senators, tackle disputed village borders as early as January.

Wusstig Road in the north, for example, is claimed partly by Dededo and partly by Yigo.

One house could have its living room and kitchen, for example, located in Dededo and the rest of the house located in Yigo, using maps that need to be updated, said Mayors' Council of Guam Vice President Robert Hofmann.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, president of the mayors' council, said during a Wednesday meeting that mayors will form a "district boundary committee" in January to work with villages in reviewing historic documents and existing maps to determine the borders of each district.

They will work with the Department of Land Management and the Department of Public Works, as well as other agencies, she said.

The mayors will also hold public hearings to get the residents' pulse on the disputed borders, Sinajana Mayor Hofmann said.

The mayors, in coordination with DLM and DPW, will then bring their recommended border changes to the Legislature, which will then seek to amend statutes on district boundaries, Savares said.

'There are different maps out there'

In central Guam, certain areas are claimed both by Sinajana and Agana Heights. The former location of the Sinajana Post Office, for example, is claimed by Agana Heights. An area called Agana Springs is actually in Sinajana, Hofmann said.

J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School, in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, is shown on a map as belonging to Sinajana.

"The property maps and border maps are different. There are different maps out there. The mayors' committee will try to resolve the issue of disputed borders. Families who have lived in their village for decades were surprised when they're told they're actually residents of the other village. It's posing problems with identity, their property value, even funding for mayors' office operations," Hofmann said.

Piti and Asan claim certain areas at the same time, and others are claimed both by Santa Rita and Agat. The list goes on, Hofmann said Thursday.

He said former mayors tried as early as 2008 to do something about the disputed borders, in time for the 2010 Census of Guam, but that didn't happen. The 2020 census came and went in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angel Sablan, executive director of the mayors' council, said the council is waiting for the new batch of mayors and vice mayors to be sworn in to start working on district borders.

"The demarcation by Google is not necessarily accurate," he added.