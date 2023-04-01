It’s official, the 22% pay raise for GovGuam classified and unclassified employees under the General Pay Plan will go into effect as planned, with funding secured for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

The raises were previously approved by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who submitted legislation, Bill 24-37, now Public Law 37-107, to pay for the salary hikes. She signed the measure into law during a ceremony held Friday.

“Being an employee of (the Department) Public Works going on 30 years, at one point and time there was a freeze on our increments with the previous administration and, even with that, the limited resources we got, we accomplished a lot. I don’t think any of it would have been done without the hard work and determination of my fellow co-workers and with that I strongly believe that this is something truly well deserved,” Dennis Eber, a DPW highway maintenance supervisor, said during the event.

While the day was welcomed by GovGuam employees in attendance, some elected officials carried disappointment in certain events that played out during the process of funding the raises.

The newly enacted law appropriates $21,032,670, to the Department of Administration for implementation of the adjusted 2023 General Pay Plan to account for the raises to both classified and unclassified GovGuam employees.

“Today, this is the greatest satisfaction of me being your governor, today is the greatest satisfaction for your lieutenant governor being your lieutenant governor, because it’s the demonstration of what elected leaders do, they take care of their people, they protect their people and they work really hard to improve the quality of life of our people. This GPP pay adjustment does that,” the governor said.

Bill 24-37 was debated contentiously and amendments were made leading up to the bill’s passage by senators on March 24.

'I expect honesty'

The pointed rhetoric over the pay hike continued during and after the ceremony.

Leon Guerrero, before signing the measure, listed lawmakers who, in her eyes, helped and didn’t help move the bill. She told the audience attending the Government House event that the members of the Guam Legislature who voted for the measure's passage were invited to the event.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who was absent from the event, told the Post after the ceremony concluded that she didn’t get an invitation from Adelup.

"I just watched the video where she says those who voted on the bill were invited, but that is false. I was not invited and was part of the 8 votes to take care of hardworking employees,” said Terlaje, who further stated, "I expect honesty from elected officials.”

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, told the Post Adelup needed time to “look into” the speaker's claim, and said her office wasn’t in charge of the invitations to the event.

At the ceremony, the governor addressed naysayers opposed to the timing of the raises as she stood firm in her assertion that the right time to invest in the GovGuam workforce is now.

“This has not been done for over nine years, how unfair is that to you who work very hard. This 22% (raise) - some legislators say it’s too much, but if you break it down it’s only 2.4% a year. That doesn’t even (meet the) cost of inflation,” the governor said, stressing that, by law, a pay study that can recommend raises is supposed to occur every three years.

Leon Guerrero said she was confident in an oft-repeated assertion from her administration that the raises can be sustained in the years ahead.

“We’re tracking our revenues and we track our revenues to be sustained at this level or even more because there’s a lot federal moneys coming in as a result of the military buildup, … investors are coming in now because they see this part of the world as an opportunity for more investment. And we are also bringing a diverse group of industries, not just relying on tourism,” she said, before adding she also believes the tourism industry will bounce back.

Unclassified workers

Not all of the bill was enacted, however, according to the governor - a move that is now in dispute.

During the signing ceremony, Leon Guerrero said she would sever a provision of the bill that excludes unclassified employees covered by the raises outlined in the proposal.

The governor outlined her strong disagreement with the language, and directed criticism toward the amendment's author: Sen. Chris Barnett, who is now challenging her ability to veto or sever the provision, which does not apply to unclassified workers of the island's mayor's offices or the Guam Election Commission, or to unclassified workers paid with federal funds.

“That denies this GPP adjustment to unclassified people but - (he) has made an exception to people he thinks should have an exception.” the governor said.

Leon Guerrero said she spoke with Barnett ahead of the ceremony to understand the reasoning behind the amendment, but “didn’t hear any logic" from the lawmaker.

"And I didn’t hear any rationale,” she said before saying the amendment is "unconstitutional and an equal employment opportunity violation."

“Sen. Barnett knows this. It’s public because I called him and told him that. So we are going to sign this bill, we are going to effectuate the severability portion of this bill and we are going to pay all unclassified and all classified employees,” the governor said, referring to the bill's final clause, which provides that the bill can be enacted even in the event a part of it "is found to be invalid or inorganic," which allows portions of the bill to be "severable" from the rest of the measure.

Leon Guerrero then struck the amended language, and said all eligible unclassified workers are now included through her implementation of the severability clause.

“I am going to keep all the funding and I am going to allow all unclassified and classified to be paid by this funding,” she said. “This funding that I set down includes all classified and unclassified, so (Barnett) removing some unclassified people doesn’t change the budget."

Clynt Ridgell, the governor's deputy chief of staff, later clarified to the Post that the raises do not apply to all unclassified workers of the government of Guam, but only those who are under the GPP, who are typically limited-term hires.

The $21 million appropriated to DOA through PL 37-107, was increased from $16 million to take into account the pay raises for the additional agencies and entities included in the final measure.

Following her March 31 enactment of the funding bill, Leon Guerrero said the process of payment would begin "before April 1."

'Cannot line-item-veto policy'

Barnett, who also said he did not receive an invite to the ceremony, disputed the governor's ability to strike the language unilaterally, and in a way that resembles a more typical line-item veto.

The freshman lawmaker cited local case law that reaffirms the governor has the power, through the Organic Act of Guam, to veto "one or more" appropriation provisions. The governor, instead, according to Barnett, has attempted to apply this power to policy, rather than a spending provision.

"The Organic Act is the only source of the line-item veto. Many states grant their governors this authority via statute. The feds have also done this at times, although they have run into trouble with the validity during the following Congresses if I remember,” he told the Post.

Barnett also said he does not believe the governor has the authority to sever the amendment as the bill provides for either, instead, he argued, that ability is reserved for the local courts.

"The executive cannot line-item-veto policy - she can, though, line-item-veto a project or amount, etc. I haven't seen a case ever where the executive can accept the appropriation, but act as a court and cross out and sever what the executive believes to be in violation of the Organic Act or Constitution.” he said.

He also noted that the governor’s claims of the amendment being unconstitutional was run by the legislative legal counsel, who disagreed with the governor.

Barnett rejected the criticism from Leon Guerrero aimed at him and others in the lawmaking body, arguing that the amendment could have helped secure enough support to pass it for her signature.

“I voted to pass the General Pay Plan increase and I am disappointed in the governor’s comments about the amendment, which was supported by the body. I also would like to say, without the amendments that were proffered in this bill, I’m not sure this bill would have passed, so I don’t have any regrets about the amendment,” he told the Post.

Barnett also confirmed having conversation with the governor the weekend prior to the ceremony, but said the subject of the conversation was a little different than what was conveyed by Leon Guerrero.

“The governor asked my intent with the amendment that restricted certain unclassified employees from receiving a 22% increase. All of our messaging regarding GPP increase was centered around recruitment and retention,” said Barnett, who said that most unclassified positions are noncompetitive. “We don’t have a problem recruiting unclassified employees, since they could be hired so easily, I didn’t feel like we needed to address their pay.”

According to Barnett, the end goal should be to entice unclassified workers to join the classified merit system, something he said the governor agreed with previously.