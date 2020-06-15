Lukess Sos spent the first half of his military career admiring aircraft as an infantryman, but soon he hopes to be the one planted in the pilot's seat, as a naval aviator.

The Chuuk- and Guam-raised U.S. Navy ensign is currently proceeding with primary flight training in Texas as a student naval aviator.

"I'm wanting to select helicopters," Sos said. "Doing so gives me a shot at being stationed in Guam with the Navy helo squadron based out of Andersen (Air Force Base)."

Sos, who now has a son of his own, spent most of his early childhood in Chuuk with his grandparents. He moved to Guam in time to begin elementary school and spent most of his youth on island, graduating from Simon Sanchez High School.

"I easily transitioned to the typical '90s kid lifestyle once I was exposed to it. I played football in high school," Sos said.

At 17, Sos decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps.

"Why? I didn't want to miss my opportunity to be part of my generation's fight," he said.

Sos joined as a rifleman and acquired the scout sniper military occupational specialty. He served two deployments, with the second in Afghanistan.

"After completion of my four-year obligation, I decided to further my education. Many opportunities stateside, but decided to come home instead," Sos said.

He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Guam, but along the way took part in some extracurricular activity with the opportunity to represent Guam as Mister International Guam in 2015.

When not in class, Sos spent most of his time working on cars, and he often could be found on the drift track at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

'Accomplishing childhood dreams'

"Always knew I was going to make my way back into the military after college," Sos said. "Aviation was definitely something completely opposite of what I've been doing thus far, but seeing planes ... as an infantryman sure made it an easy choice. Kind of accomplishing childhood dreams of being both the guy on the ground and in the air."

Becoming a naval aviator may be his latest challenge but it isn't entirely unfamiliar. In a way, it's like a combination of becoming a sniper and completing college, Sos said.

"You've got to have good procedural knowledge, which comes with a lot of hours spent studying. But you've got to be able to apply them in the aircraft. Learn-practice-apply time type of way," he added.