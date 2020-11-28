A CHamoru man was fatally shot in what looks like a random shooting spree in Henderson, Nevada.

The man is only identified as a 22-year-old in the Henderson Police Department press release. The family and friends of Kevin Jr. Mendiola are sharing their messages of grief on social media.

“Sure going to miss him saying ‘Dad, come check this out!’” said dad Kevin Mendiola.

“My boys were just cruising around blasting to their favorite music and enjoying the scenery in their trucks and cars that they build and love so much. They were about to hit the lake road and loop around back home. Just stopped for a drink, and that's when the nightmare started."

At approximately 12:54 a.m. on Nov. 26, the police and fire departments responded to shooting reports at the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway, according to a press release.

Prior to arriving to the reported shooting, Henderson dispatch received several additional calls for service from different victims alleging they had been shot at, the release states. These additional calls for service were from different locations throughout the City of Henderson.

When officers arrived at 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway they discovered a 22-year-old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, a 23-year-old female injured, a 18-year-old male injured, a 53-year-old male injured, and a 41-year-old male injured, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The four surviving victims were all transported to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

The suspects were described as a white male with a beard and believed to be in his 20’s or 30’s and a white female believed to be in her 20’s. Both suspects were described as having tattoos or paint on their faces.

Preliminarily, it is believed that the suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive. The suspects were later located and taken into custody for unrelated charges by Arizona Department of Public Safety.

