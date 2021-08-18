Son of Guam turned national law-enforcement consultant conducts workshop

Using technology and building bridges with other law enforcement agencies across the nation can help solve crimes with greater efficiency, according to a national expert.

John San Agustin, an electrical engineer who cofounded a Colorado company that provided multimedia applications for the judicial system, found himself working with the El Paso County Sheriff's Department, as a technician and then crime multimedia specialist. He'd eventually become a consultant, professor and lecturer based out of Colorado. On Monday, he conducted a workshop for Guam Police Department and partner agencies to include Navy Police and Department of Corrections, according to Capt. Kim Santos.

Among his other cases, San Agustin has worked on the JonBenét Ramsey and Laci Peterson murder cases and Columbine High School mass shooting. His career has led to appearances on Fox News and 48 Hours on analyzing high-profile crimes and the subsequent investigative methods used in the aftermath of the crimes.

The workshop, held at the Westin Resort on Aug. 16, was an opportunity to show the effectiveness of using “multimedia technology to organize and present a major case.”

“It is becoming more and more important for law enforcement to use creative ways of presenting complex murder scenes,” according to the workshop’s description. “Through the interaction of audio, video, text, graphics and animation, prosecutors throughout the country are taking advantage of this approach in allowing the jury to fully see criminal cases. From the initial 911 call thru the follow-up investigation, jurors are able to understand how law enforcement conducted their investigation.”

“I really just to try and give them awareness of all the different things that are going on stateside and see if there’s something there that may help them with their fight on crime,” he said following Wednesday's workshop.

San Agustin, who is from Guam but whose dad’s military career moved them around the world and eventually led to settling down in the mainland, started one of the first computer crime units in Colorado.

His educational background started with a bachelors degree in electrical engineering at the University of Colorado.

“I started with that and then got involved in high-tech crime and then ended up getting involved in some reconstruction … of crime scenes,” San Agustin said.

Over the years, he's helped “bring the crime scenes into a court room so juries can see, when we say we found this high-velocity blood stain here” how the criminal event unfolded and how police officers went about investigating the case.

Various areas across the nation are talking about defunding police departments. While that mentality hasn’t been embraced by Guamanians, GPD’s current and recent annual budgets have fallen short of allowing them to hire and retain a force of about 400-uniformed officers – a number that’s been touted as the ideal for Guam’s current population.

During budget discussions in June, GPD reported having 268 sworn officers and 61 civilian support personnel. Police officials have said GPD numbers were at 400 or so years ago.

Officials have said Guam isn’t the only jurisdiction facing budgetary issues.

San Agustin, on Monday, noted that with limited resources, the number of GPD personnel seems to be dwindling.

"When you have a lack of resources obviously that has a tiered effect on everything - your response times go up, your ability to investigate all crimes if you don’t have the resources (goes down), and then the people start to become frustrated - and where you hope you never have to go is they lose confidence,” he stated.

“And my thing is I just want to give some ideas and help maybe create a bridge," he said, noting that while potential partnerships may be 5,000-6,000 miles away, they're still very much accessible.

Additionally, by looking at the work of other jurisdictions, local law enforcement can take best practices that would make sense in Guam and leave out what doesn't.

He added that technology can help.

“Our bad guys know that everyday citizens use technology whether it’s banking, shopping - just name it - social media, communicating with their loved ones. The thing is, I think if you can get a better understanding of how all that works, especially in the criminal element … you can start to apply resources towards it but knowing the technology piece will allow agencies to become more efficient.”