'Sore loser' lawsuit filed against vice mayor-elect, GEC

A man sued both the certified winner of the Tamuning vice mayoral race and the Guam Election Commission over allegations that the incoming vice mayor didn't meet the one-year village residency requirement to run for the position.

The lawsuit was filed by Javier M. Atalig, who lost the Tamuning vice mayoral election by 143 votes to Albert M. Toves. Both are Republicans.

Atalig is asking the Superior Court of Guam to disqualify Toves, and to declare him instead as the official winner of the vice mayoral election.

He is also asking the court for an order to reimburse him for all fees and court costs. Atalig represents himself in the case.

The GEC received a copy of the lawsuit Wednesday. The commission certified the results of the Nov. 3 general election Nov. 20 and proclaimed the winners of the various races, including Toves as vice mayor-elect of Tamuning.

Prior to the general election, the GEC formally responded to Atalig's complaint and concluded that Toves met the residency requirement and therefore qualified to run for office.

'People have spoken'

Toves received 922 votes, while Atalig got 779 during the election.

"The people of Tamuning have spoken. They voted for me because they have seen my commitment to work for them, for the whole community of Tamuning," Toves told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday. "I hope he lets this go. Why mess with people's lives? If you want to be vice mayor, you can run again after four years."

Toves, 70, said he hopes the court will dismiss the lawsuit which, he said, contains "baseless allegations."

Atalig, in his Nov. 30 lawsuit, alleges that Toves falsified information on both his candidate information card and his voter's affidavit of registration to qualify and meet the residency criteria for candidacy.

In his lawsuit, Atalig laid out the results of his "personal investigation" of Toves' residency.

Toves said Atalig's allegations of him not being a resident of Tamuning are "false."

"For me it's both, him being misinformed and being a sore loser," Toves said. "GEC made the determination after reviewing his complaint and after investigating. I hope we can put this to rest."

Toves was an employee at the Tamuning Mayor's Office for about nine years, working as a community maintenance worker, but he had to resign in June to run for vice mayor.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera, who won her reelection bid, on Wednesday said it's "unfortunate" that a lawsuit had to be filed over a question that was already answered.

"Toves is a resident of Tamuning," Rivera said.

Besides being the president of the Tamuning Senior Center, Toves is also the president of the Islandwide Senior Centers.

"Most of my time, I have spent serving the people of Tamuning. I am the person they call when they need help. When I was with the mayor's office, I would do building maintenance, plumbing and electrical work," he said.

Atalig filed his lawsuit days after the certification of the election results.

In August, Atalig filed a formal complaint and protest with the GEC, alleging that Toves didn't meet the residency requirement and submitted false information to the GEC.

The commission issued a decision on Atalig's complaint Oct. 13, weeks before the election.

"Based on the GEC's review of the information that you and Mr. Toves have provided, together with the mandated requirements, the GEC finds that Mr. Toves meets the residency requirement to run for vice mayor for the municipality of Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon," GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan wrote in a response letter to Atalig.

Atalig said he wrote similar letters of complaint against Toves to the Office of the Attorney General, the governor, the Mayors' Council of Guam and the Legislature.