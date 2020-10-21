The Bureau of Women’s Affairs and Island Girl Power distributed sustainable, reusable menstrual products to local organizations that help women and girls who receive assistance through their programs.

The products, made possible through donations made to Project Sottera GladRags, were donated to Alee Shelter, Guma San Jose, Mañe’lu organization, and Island Girl Power.

“Project Sottera received monetary donations from the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce and from the Indian Community of Guam, with which we were able to purchase 400 reusable menstrual pads from a company called GladRags®,” said Jayne Flores, BWA director. “These products are very sustainable and durable. They can be washed and reused for five years if cared for properly, which not only saves women money, but also, it saves our environment.”

Project Sottera is an effort to help empower women through positive educational, business, and social experiences. Sottera is the Chamorro word for when a female first starts her menstruation.

According to the GladRags website, www.gladrags.com, sustainable menstrual products such as reusable pads and menstrual cups promote what’s known as “period positivity.”

“In many parts of the world, including here in Guam and in Micronesia, girls grow up believing that menstruation is shameful. Promoting positivity about menstruation – that it is a natural biological occurrence for the female body – also promotes more respect for women in general,” said Flores. “And respect for women is something that we are strongly promoting through Project Sottera and other BWA and IGP efforts.”

“Over the past five years Island Girl Power has been working to help women develop their sewing skills and make reusable pads, and we are grateful to BWA’s support for this effort,” said Juanita Blaz, executive director of Island Girl Power.

“Through Project Sottera, we eventually hope to help several women on island develop microbusinesses to produce this important product. Since March, when the COVID shutdown started, we haven’t been able to make cloth pads, so this donation is very much appreciated."

Blaz and Flores also thanked Matson and Triple B Forwarders for their assistance in getting the products to Guam, and Project Sottera volunteer Patricia Krise for her help in reaching out to GladRags®.