Patrick Sotto, 28, has accomplished a lot since he first set out into the adult world in 2012. Then a graduate from Father Duenas Memorial School, he never dreamed that he would be packing his bags to set out on a full scholarship to Johns Hopkins University.

“It's funny because when I graduated from high school I wanted to be an orthopedic surgeon, then when I was in college, my first year, I changed my mind and wanted to be a physical therapist instead … then halfway through college I wanted to be a tailor,” Sotto said, laughing.

But, he would never set out to London to study with iconic suit-makers, instead while studying sports medicine in California, his interest was sparked in conducting research, which in turn helped him discover his passion.

“I like research, I like analysis, I like using evidence to support what I was doing. Now having experience with public health, I prefer the implementation and the operationalization of the evidence,” Sotto said.

Sotto began working in public health four years ago, prior to that he spent a lot of his time volunteering to get his foot in the door.

“It took two years of volunteering with the program they finally brought me on as a communicable disease coordinator I, and this was in 2020 right before the pandemic,” he said.

Working through the pandemic only took him a step closer to where he is today.

“It was wonderful actually, when I started I had already begun doing work on influenza and influenza-like illnesses. I worked with Dr. Ann (Pobutsky) and developed surveillance reports that were supposed to go out to physicians on a weekly basis,” he said. “When I started, the pandemic hit and I was thrown into the deep end, I investigated the third case on island and that really opened my eyes to the world of public health.”

His duties soon included taking over the investigation teams.

“Because of my background in influenza and flu-like illnesses … the investigations team was given to me. In August when we had another spike … the outbreaks at congregate living facilities, that’s when leadership began noticing me,” he said.

He asked questions that others had not considered, and over time he was given more responsibility and promotions. Today, he’s a communicable disease coordinator II with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation and also the Medical Operations Section chief and planning chief for the Incident Command System.

“I work very closely with Cmdr. Charles Esteves, former Chief Medical Officer Chima Mbakwem and I would work closely with our director when it comes to developing policies and travel guidance, isolation and quarantine, any time there was a new executive order,” he said. “I would work closely with Thomas Nadeau, the Division of Environmental Health chief public health officer just adding bits and pieces to the guidance that is issued,”

His time at DPHSS working through the pandemic has garnered a wealth of experience in surveillance, investigation, outbreak management, policy writing and analysis, as well as implementation.

Sotto leaves Monday to start his 11-month master's degree program. Friday was his last day working with the Public Health department.

He is a recipient of the Sommer Scholars Program under Johns Hopkins University’s Masters of Public Health program at the Bloomberg School. The program provides full tuition which is roughly $75,000 a year.

”It covers the full tuition and they are providing a stipend of $25,000 which covers living out there for a year and a half but I am only going to be out there for a year. So the extra money I am (going to) use to obtain training in different areas within infectious diseases,” he said.

His five-year goal is to return to Guam and continue work in the field of public health.

“(I'll) work with the Health Care Association of Infection and Antibiotic resistance program here within Public Health, it’s actually infection, prevention and control, that’s where my focus is,” he said.

Specifically, he wants to work in monitoring patient quality control practices.

“So I am hoping to come back and work closely with infection control and all the health care facilities to monitor and make sure that patient health, patient quality, and safety practices are observed keenly. If they’re breached, we can rapidly respond and address it to make sure it doesn’t happen again as well as work with the facilities to improve detection, containment and response,” Sotto said.