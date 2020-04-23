Source: GRMC nurses overwhelmed with non-COVID-19 patients

It seems there has been a recent uptick in the number of people getting sick and going to Guam Regional Medical City for care.

The private hospital has been designated as the non-COVID-19 facility of the two civilian hospitals on the island because government-run Guam Memorial Hospital is taking in COVID-19 patients.

“The bulk of sick patients on Guam are coming to GRMC,” said one nurse who asked to remain anonymous.

The nurse said the hospital already had staffing shortages prior to the pandemic, and the situation has only gotten worse.

The nurse said GRMC’s intensive care unit has seen at least a 300% increase in rapid response calls, referring to stable patients whose statuses worsen and require emergent help, as well as code blues – an emergency situation when a patient goes into cardiac arrest.

On average, one ICU nurse would be assigned to care for two patients, but the nurse-to-patient ratio throughout the hospital has since gone up and nurses are being assigned to more patients than they can adequately care for at a time, the nurse stated.

GRMC has had to open more beds to accommodate patients being diverted from GMH, the nurse said. "So patients are falling through the cracks because there are so many patients. ... This is just thrown on these departments without proper training,” the nurse said.

The nurse said prior to the pandemic, GRMC typically gets, on average, one or two rapid response calls and code blues. But just this past week, there were 12 rapid response calls and seven code blues, resulting in at least one death every day at GRMC since this past Sunday.

“I am not trying to say that those patients wouldn’t have died had we not gone to this model. But nurses make the difference between when they have the time to do a proper assessment on their patients then they catch the patients going downhill earlier. The earlier you catch them, the more time you have to give treatment to keep them from getting to the point of being a cold blue. Based on what we are seeing, they are not making those catches early enough.”

GRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Felix Cabrera said GMH was in a similar situation earlier this month.

“What you are seeing here is a seesaw of COVID and non-COVID health problems on Guam. So, 20 days ago, we were seeing ... our peak in terms of hospitalization of COVID patients at GMH and the nurses there were strained. There was support from GRMC to try and offload that and that’s helped.”

“Now we are seeing it swing the other way,” said Cabrera. “This is really an issue that is very specific to patients not getting their primary care that they need for preventative measures to stay out of the hospital. So the increase in rapid responses and cold blues is because a lot of patients now are waiting and not seeing their primary care providers or willing to go to the clinics. We are now seeing the ramifications where they show up to the hospital very sick.”

He said the private hospital noticed a surge in patients after the Easter holiday.

“It continues to be an issue but we are addressing it because we are one team. GMH, GRMC is one team and the support of Public Health, DOE nurses and others, we all have to come together and provide that support,” he said. “We are doing our best to support our nurses and doctors.”

However, some GRMC staff are concerned with the hospital recruiting people under a temporary registered nurse license.

“They’ve already brought some of them in. It’s very scary,” the nurse said, adding, in part: “My biggest takeaway is we have COVID going on, it’s a huge health care concern.”

Additionally, GRMC nurses are taking issue with not being afforded the same crisis pay as other health care providers on the island who are under GovGuam.

“GRMC immediately shut that down; that is not for us and we are not doing that. However, we are the ones that have had the biggest impact because of the increase in patients. Even though they are not COVID patients, we have seen far more patients come through our doors than we did prior to this,” the nurse said.