South Korean rapper visits Guam alma mater

Hong Da-bin, also known as South Korean rapper and singer DPR Live, has Guam roots and he paid a visit this month to Jose Rios Middle School, his alma mater.

He was back on island in March for the first time since he left Guam at about 13 years old. According to Hong, Jose Rios is special to him because it was the last school he attended before leaving.

The school visit will be included in an upcoming documentary about his life and what he loves about Guam, which he often includes in his songs.

“The calmness, the beach, everything about the calm side of Guam shows up in my music,” DPR Live told The Guam Daily Post.

The visiting artist said he never thought he was going to become a musician. Like many students, he was encouraged to pursue an education and become a doctor or a teacher.

Although he never saw that path as his own, he eventually found his footing and got his start in the entertainment industry as a backup dancer in Korea.

“I never knew what I was going to become. … I happened to become a dancer, like a back dancer, I pursued dancing as a hobby and opportunities arose,” he said.

The entertainer said he danced on big stages for big-name artists in Korea and ended up discovering a passion for performing that he had never expected.

“I was like, what is this feeling? It feels good. Although I’m in the back and the star’s in the center, it just, it felt right. I felt like me, it felt like I should be here,” he said.

'I loved books'

Hong said he always had a love for music, but he really didn’t find his place on the stage until he was 20 years old - after his time spent in the Korean military.

“You have a lot of thinking during that time. That’s when I read a lot of self-development books. I loved books all through school. I hated school, but I loved books because they taught me a lot. I used to read, read, read. And, I used to journal a lot,” he said.

Hong said he listened to music that had meaning, music that had a deeper message behind it.

“These things stood out for me and inspired me. So, I always wanted to become an artist. Someone who has light in them. Because, some people want to become a musician for the wrong things and I think that’s just never been me,” he said. “I’ve always been wanting to give something positive to the world.”

Now 30 years old, Hong said he wanted to do a big reflection on his past and revisit his roots to see what impacts his childhood had on him.

He said when he was younger and attending JRMS, he was a bullied kid.

“I was an outsider. The nerdy Asian kid no one wants to talk to. Alone. I didn’t have a specific group I could stay in. I always had to stroll around to look like I fit in the picture," he told the Post.

During his visit to JRMS, he said he was genuinely surprised at the level of enthusiasm the students had when he was talking to them in the gym. He was met by screams of excitement and cheers by hundreds of young fans.

“(I was) super surprised. I’m not sure if they all know me, ... but I did bump into some real fans ... That always trips me out,” he said.