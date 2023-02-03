Southbound motorists also affected by power plant parts transport

Motorists driving southbound on Marine Corps Drive this afternoon and tonight, up to the early morning hours Sunday, will see mostly free-flowing traffic as the first transport of major parts for the new Ukudu Power Plant is taking place, according to Tyler Matanane, spokesperson for Power on the Move, the information campaign tied to the transport.

However, traffic will be stopped momentarily as the self-propelled modular trailer, the vehicle that will be transporting the parts, crosses nine bridges or culverts.

Only the SPMT will be allowed on the bridge or culvert during those crossings.

Traffic also will be stopped when the SPMT has to navigate around traffic light mast arms, and move into the southbound lanes, then back onto the northbound lanes through gaps in the medians, which have been marked by temporary barriers, Matanane said.

"Three (Guam Police Department) front escorts will manage traffic control at approaching intersections and stop oncoming traffic during bridge crossing and mast arm maneuvers. Traffic will be closed off 250 feet ahead and behind the SPMT," Matanane said.

Power on the Move has posted a list of intersections and estimated arrival times for the SPMT, as well as alternative routes, on its website.

The transport to the Ukudu Power Plant site is expected to take about 12 hours, with four additional hours for contingencies. The trek will begin at 2 p.m. today, when the cargo will begin to move out of the Port. From the intersection of Route 1 and Route 11, the convoy will travel northbound for the 12-mile distance at 1 mph.

Matanane previously said that for a large portion of the northbound trip, lane closures will affect the areas immediately around the trailer, where traffic will be restricted to just the outside, or rightmost, lane.

"The SPMT, for the most part, will travel down the center of Route 1 until raised medians are encountered. The SPMT will maneuver around infrastructure when it can be avoided and will place steel plates where we cannot avoid crossing over it," Matanane said Friday.

Drivers, however, will be able to use all available lanes on Marine Corps Drive once they pass the power plant parts, she said.

"There will always be one northbound lane open, with the exception of when the SPMT is traversing over bridges and culverts, and one section of Route 1 between Calvary Church and the Route 6 intersection, where traffic in both directions will be stopped until after the SPMT will cross the Route 1 and Route 6 intersection. It will be northbound at certain intersections and will go (to) southbound (lanes) for a couple of minutes, however, this doesn’t happen until the intersection of Route 1 and Route 8," Matanane added.

The trailer will remain at the Ukudu site overnight until its return trip Sunday evening.

Matanane said the SPMT will depart Ukudu and be on Route 1 southbound by 10 p.m. to return to the Port. It will remain on the right side throughout the trip with GPD escorts, and will not need to maneuver to avoid mast arms, since it won't be carrying any load.