Southern High gets 'D' grade

A second Guam Department of Education school has received a low rating from the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health.

On Dec. 21, Southern High School was inspected after Public Health received a complaint. Although the details of the complaint were not included in the DEH sanitation inspection results, the high school did receive 60 demerits, according to the report.

This was not the first inspection of the school, as the school was visited on three separate occasions in December 2022 prior to Dec. 21, 2022.

DEH inspectors noted the following infractions at Southern High School:

Grounds not sloped/graded.

Inadequate vector control.

Grounds not clean and had rubbish and overgrown vegetation.

Classrooms are not clean and not orderly.

Janitorial room not maintained or secured.

Floors not maintained, not cleanable, absorbent, not light in color, not kept clean and in disrepair.

Walls and ceilings not smooth, not easily cleanable and not kept clean and in disrepair.

Exit doors do not open outward, not self-closing, not tight-fitting, not clean and in disrepair.

Windows not in good repair, not screened, and with obstructions to light.

Classroom equipment not clean and in disrepair.

Inadequate storage of maintenance and ground equipment.

Areas, facilities and equipment not maintained.

Inadequate ventilation.

Indoor air temperature and relative humidity of occupied rooms exceeded the maximum allowed.

Light shields not provided and lighting did not meet the minimum requirements.

Drinking fountains not accessible.

Handwashing facilities not kept clean and not maintained.

Showers and locker rooms not maintained.

Restrooms not kept in good repair, not clean, not free from foul odor and toilet tissue not provided and properly placed.

Garbage and trash containers were not adequate, not maintained and not provided with lids.

The demerits warranted a "D" grade for the school.

Issues at the Sånta Rita-Sumai high school campus were raised in November 2022 when stakeholders at Oceanview Middle School learned that SHS was selected as the site for the middle school’s relocation. The move is anticipated for the summer, however, parents wanted education officials to address the condition of both schools.

Whether the recent inspection will make education officials revisit the school as the relocation site for OMS is not known. A response from GDOE has been requested, but not provided as of Friday evening.