Armed with the message that "Everything may not be good, but there is something good in every day," a group of Special Education teachers with Southern High School recently reached out, donating lunch plates on several occasions to the medical staff at Guam Memorial Hospital to thank them for their service during the COVID-19 crisis.

Lenith Atienza and Christina San Nicolas said they knew they had to lend a hand when the message came down through social channels.

"We can choose to just spread awareness by sending messages to everyone about their situation, or we can act on it," said San Nicolas, a member of the school's "Special Education Forces," adding, "The Special Education Forces at Southern High School has been a reliable team. We always work together as a team and do deliver."

Atienza agreed, adding the negative news and the ranting of the island as a whole often made them "feel hopeless at times."

"It is human nature to complain, but we must ask ourselves, 'Did we become part of the problem, or did we help find a solution?'" she said. "Our team actions show that as a human being, compassion is nature. At times of crisis like this, nothing feels better but to be able to see someone smile and feel appreciated."

Tuninos tradition

Both said donating the plates is part of the Tuninos' proud tradition of celebrating "every personnel."

"Our admin and our school know how to value our human capital – the faculty and staff of our school," Atienza said. "Because we feel appreciated a lot, we in turn know how to appreciate others."

With the quarantine restrictions tightening, the Special Education Forces say they are trying to figure out how to keep their efforts going.

They joked that they don't want the delivery person to get a $5,000 fine.

"Nevertheless, we are willing to continue as long as funds are available to sustain our mission," said San Nicolas. "We would like to thank everyone who helped and who are eager to help to make this possible."