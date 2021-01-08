The Southern Regional Health clinic has reached its 200-person capacity for vaccine shots today, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

There is still some room left at Okkodo High School for seniors ages 60 and up who would like to get vaccinated. DPHSS is issuing tickets for up to 350 people at Okkodo.

In addition, 150 people will be diverted to Guam Regional Medical City for this afternoon, from 1-4 p.m. And to minimize the traffic, DPHSS will issue divert tickets to GRMC 50 at a time.

"We ask that individuals do not go straight to GRMC. They will need to obtain their divert tickets from Okkodo first," said spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

Also, to help ease traffic, the Guam Police Department is only accepting southbound traffic from Route 1 on to Route 3, she added.