Locally owned Guam Serenity Massage in East Hagåtña celebrated their grand opening — after months of hard work — at the beginning of August.

“Everything was replaced from the floor to the roof,” said owner and massage therapist John Cadag. “It was really a big challenge for me opening during the pandemic."

But for Cadag, who has also studied culinary arts and moonlights as a DJ, hustling is nothing new.

“I love challenges,” he said.

And a mere week after he opened his new business he was hit with a major one. Guam returned to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and Cadag had to shut down the spa.

As of Friday at noon when the island entered what some have coined “PCOR1.5,” Cadag was able to welcome back customers with limitations and caution.

The boutique spa with its calming ambience complete with a bubbling fish tank and soft lighting now serves three or four people a day or two couples, he said.

“I am really happy that I can massage again. I really miss it,” said Cadag.

After each customer Cadag has to sanitize both the entire massage room and waiting area.

“Everything that my customers are touching,” he said. “I will do my best ... to prevent the virus from spreading.”

In between customers he will also open up the space for fresh air. An air purifier hums nonstop in the corner.

He will don a mask when massaging clients.

As the island begins its journey to rebuild during the ongoing pandemic, Cadag said he can offer a way to rejuvenate and recover from the months of stress and turmoil.

“I focus on massage healing using heat and pressure. If you have body pain and don’t know where to go. This is where to heal,” he said, adding they also offer Chinese cupping and hot stone therapy.

As for what the future holds for his business beyond “PCOR1.5”, Cadag is optimistic he will be able to overcome the challenges of the past several months and prosper in the ones ahead.

He added his hopes that other Guam businesses recover and grow as well.

“The best way to do that is to accept that we are in a crisis and open little by little,” Cadag said.