The Spanish delegation arriving on Guam is transporting precious cargo - a rare manuscript that is believed to be one of two known copies in the world.

The manuscript is a handmade copy of the original “Memoir de las Islas Marianas,” written by Spanish Gov. of the Mariana Islands, Felipe de la Corte y Ruano-Calderón

A Spanish donor has given the heirloom for permanent deposit to the University of Guam’s Micronesian Area Research Center on behalf of the family of the last Spanish governor, Don Juan Marina.

“The family wished to remain anonymous so they transferred it to a private individual who transferred it to the Spanish navy and the Spanish navy will be handing it over to MARC.”

Carlos Madrid the director of research at MARC, facilitated the donation. He said the manuscript was copied from a version that Father Jose Palomo published in 1872.

Madrid said the manuscript appears to be the same with minor differences.

“On a preliminary basis, it appears to be a copy of the 1850s report but the manuscript needs to be scrutinized further to see if there is any differences or additions made by Father Palomo on the original manuscript based on the publication of 1872,” Madrid said.

The donation is inline with MARC’s mission to collect deposits and make materials of this nature accessible to the public.

He said the existence of the manuscript is a testament to the keen interest that the people of Guam in the 1800s had for the history and geography of the islands.

“For me personally it is particularly fitting because we are in the endeavor of promoting the idea that written documents related to Guam or the CHamoru people are a tangible heritage of the history of Guam and the Mariana Islands,” Madrid said.

The only other manuscript copy known to have survived is part of the Biblioteca Nacional de Madrid in Spain, making this donation even more significant.

The 1896 manuscript has been handled with great care, said Madrid, who said that measures were taken to ensure that it was protected during transport.

“It was placed in an acid-free box by the private donor and it's inside that acid-free box which is a temporary measure to protect it from the environment and at the same time preventing the acidity of the ink, the ink was made from iron at the time and the acidity deteriorates the paper,” Madrid said.

As far as content, Madrid will conduct a study and publish an English translation of the manuscript.

MARC is also working with the Guam Museum to put together an exhibit later this year.