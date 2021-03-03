In a show of gratitude for the hospitality the island has shown in welcoming the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, the Spanish Navy ship and its crew stood unwavering in the morning sun to bid Guam adios on Tuesday.

The ship set sail on Tuesday for the Philippines, but before heading out to the vast Philippine Sea, it pulled into port at the Port Authority of Guam.

Some of Guam's dignitaries and community members relished the sight of the world’s third-largest tall ship. The ship is retracing the route of the Magellan-Elcano global voyage on behalf of Spain 500 years ago.

GVB General Manager and former Gov. Carl Gutierrez said, “It's quite exciting to see and picture back 500 years ago, it's amazing here now half a millennia later.”

Gutierrez recalled watching the Spanish training vessel enter Guam’s waters on Feb. 26.

“One thing that really struck me was as this was lumbering in from the north and I see it and it's moving very slowly and our fleet of a couple of proas just moving along faster than they are. And without any animosity, it shows that we are still keeping our culture. While these guys upgraded to a better ship,” said Gutierrez.

The four-masted ship was named after Spanish explorer Juan Sebastián Elcano, who completed the circumnavigation of the world after Ferdinand Magellan was killed in the Battle of Mactan in the Philippines in 1521.

Robert Underwood, I Estoria-ta Commission chairman, spoke at the commemorative ceremony and told the story of the first encounter between Europeans and Guam's CHamoru ancestors.

“Some 500 years ago on an undetermined shore near here, the island of Guahan, there was an encounter – a meeting, a fateful event between Europeans and Pacific Islanders. The Europeans were represented by Spain but with an international crew from other countries. Pacific Islanders were represented by the CHamoru people as they existed in 1521. Today we represent both Europeans and the Pacific Islanders in ceremony and in the spirit of mutual honor and respect,” said Underwood.

We have taken now to honoring our ancestors, said Underwood.

“We engage in this commemoration in anticipation of cementing our relationship which will allow all of us to grow in knowledge and understanding and contribute to the future historical imagination,” said Underwood.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero thanked King of Spain Felipe VI for his response to her invitation to visit Guam after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of my people and my island and on behalf of the people who died here for no reason, I extend my hand of welcome to the representatives of the king,” said the governor.

The captain of the Elcano, Rear Adm. Santiago Barber Lopez, said it was a great honor to participate in this important ceremony.

“Being here today with you has a great symbolic meaning to compensate the effort of having strong historic ties with common history that goes 500 years and this is a lesson that other countries will have,” said the ship's captain.

The ship also sailed past Humåtak Bay, as a symbolic and commemorative nod to the shared history of the CHamoru and Spanish people, according to the i Estoria-ta Commission. The Juan Sebastián de Elcano’s passing of Humåtak further recognizes the village’s role in preserving the oral history of the CHamoru people and showcasing this historic encounter, the commission added.

The expedition began in August 2020.