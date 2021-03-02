As part of Spain’s 500th year commemoration of its Magellan-Elcano Expedition, its naval training vessel, the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, has been retracing the charted course of the first recorded circumnavigation of the world, according to a press release.

The ship arrived on Friday but because of the pandemic there have been no opportunities for local residents to tour the ship or interact with its crew. Residents were encouraged to watch the ship as it sailed along the western shores to get to Naval Base Guam.

On Tuesday, March 2, the ship will continue its journey, en route to the Philippines. At approximately 11 a.m., the Juan Sebastián de Elcano will depart from the F3 Port in Piti, en route to its next historic stop in Cebu, Philippines.

As it departs the waters of Guam and the Mariåna Islands, the ship will sail past Humåtak Bay, as a symbolic and commemorative nod to the shared history of the CHamoru and Spanish people. The Juan Sebastián de Elcano’s passing of Humåtak further recognizes the village’s role in preserving the oral history of the CHamoru people and showcasing this historic encounter, according to the press release.

As the ship makes its way from Piti to Humåtak, residents are invited to witness its beauty and historical significance from afar. On this two to three-hour trip, and depending on weather conditions, the ship will likely be visible from several of Guam’s heritage sites, including Nimitz Beach, Cetti Bay Overlook, Humåtak Bay, and Fort Nuestra Senora de la Soledad.

Officials remind residents to observe all public health guidelines by wearing masks, social distancing, and taking appropriate precautions.