Beginning at first light, residents with a view of Guam's western coast can see a Spanish Navy ship, called the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, in our waters. The days-long port visit to follow is part of a global tour by the island's former colonial power to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Magellan-Elcano circumnavigation.

"It has been 500 years since our first experiences with colonization, and we must recognize both the challenges and opportunities that have come as a result of Magellan's voyage to the Pacific," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a release. "Our participation in this commemorative event marks a point in our history but, more importantly, is a step in our continued path towards decolonization. Participating in the commemoration of the circumnavigation and telling our story of the encounter with Magellan will ensure our people's place in history as agents of our own political destiny."

The local government's involvement was initiated through legislation that created a committee meant to share a CHamoru-centered perspective on explorer Ferdinand Magellan's landing on Guam in 1521. Its work will be turned into educational literature for students and visitors to the Sen. Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum and Chamorro Educational Facility in Hagåtña.

The committee's work also is set to be shared at an upcoming Marianas History Conference.

Undoing unfair historical accounts from explorers like Magellan is important, said Melvin Won Pat-Borja, president of the Department of CHamoru Affairs, including notions that indigenous homelands were discovered by Europeans.

"The historical and educational side of the conversation is absolutely relevant, but I think also embedded in all of this is the opportunity for healing," he said in a media conference Thursday. "It definitely is our intention to not only address the gaps in the history and the way that it's told, but also to correct some of the things that rob us of our dignity."

Whether that healing includes an apology from Spain, which committed brutal acts of violence against the CHamoru people during its more than 300-year rule over the island, requires careful deliberation, according to the governor.

"We need to make sure that it's done very diplomatically, and make sure that political stakeholders are also aware of it – and a discussion should be made if we are going to go that route," she said.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many of the original events had to be downsized, but the governor and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio will be hosting three emissaries of the king of Spain, who expressed his regret at not being able to personally attend due to the difficulties brought on by the COVID-19.

"Nonetheless, we would like to express to you our respect, proximity and hope that the presence of the Juan Sebastián de Elcano on the island of Guam may be a vibrant representation of our regard for your extraordinary land, which Spain always has present, as well as the values of union, solidarity and fondness that our people share," King Felipe VI wrote the governor, according to an unofficial translation of his letter to her provided by Adelup.

The ship is scheduled to leave Guam next week, but the Spanish delegation has local engagement events throughout their stay. Upon leaving Guam, the ship is set to pass through the Philippines on its way back to the Spanish port of Cádiz, according to the governor's office.

Magellan, a Portuguese who sailed on behalf of Spain, was killed by Filipino chieftain Lapu Lapu in the Philippines in 1521. Magellan's co-explorer, Juan Sebastián Elcano, led the journey back to Spain.