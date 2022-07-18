Spay and neuter program ‘this close’ to opening to the public

At a virtual Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting held July 12, territorial veterinarian Dr. Mariana Turner said 398 spay and neuter procedures have been performed on local animals.

The procedures were done as part of the Spay and Neuter Island Pets Program at the Guam Animals in Need shelter, in partnership with the Guam Department of Agriculture.

Turner said, while gesturing with a small gap between her index finger and thumb, that Guam Agriculture was “this close” to opening the program to the public, saying the department has hired support staff and continues to train more individuals to expand the program.

Turner said plans are in place to bring in visiting veterinarians from Taiwan during the first two weeks of August. The visiting doctors will assist Turner and Agriculture’s team at a large outreach program at a site to be determined, she said.

During the meeting, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said his fellow mayors were contacted regarding plans for this outreach event. Hofmann said he understood the program was seeking to provide spay and neuter operations for as many as 50 to 75 dogs per day.

The mayor said the municipalities of Mongmong-Toto-Maite and Talo'fo'fo' have offered their gymnasiums and/or other facilities for the outreach program.

Turner said a site inspection would be performed at each facility to determine which is best to accommodate the veterinarians and animals.

The Guam Legislature appropriated $450,000 to Agriculture this fiscal year to find ways to deal with the stray dog issue.

Stray dogs and other animals have long been an issue on island, with village mayors periodically raising concerns either on their own or from their constituents.