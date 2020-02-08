Speaker: Approved war claimants will not be turned away

The government of Guam isn't turning away any of the World War II reparations claimants whose claims have been approved by the U.S. Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes' office stated Friday.

However, Public Law 35-61, which is the legislation the speaker introduced, states that the governor is authorized to “transfer such sums as are available from the General Fund to pay adjudicated claims as of the passage of this act from the General Fund appropriations” for fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

The controversial Bill 181-35 was signed into law by the governor on Jan. 3.

When asked to clarify if the cutoff for payments will be for adjudicated claims as of that date, the speaker's office would state only that her intention was always to pay all adjudicated war claims.

According to the speaker's office, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero directed that any adjudicated claim will not be rejected by the local government for payment.

This week, GovGuam released more than 300 checks to Guam's war survivors whose claims have been approved for payment by the Washington, D.C.,-based commission. Each payment is $10,000, $12,000 or $15,000.

"We are not turning people away at our Guam War Claims Processing Center in Tamuning. If they have an adjudicated claim, we take them," Barnes said.

Checks for more than $3 million worth of payments have been issued. The local law that recently greenlighted payment of war reparations authorized the use of $14 million in local funds from fiscal years 2019 and 2020 while the release of federal funding is pending.

Unappropriated funds from fiscal 2019 have been estimated to be about $22 million, though $10 million of that is supposed to help the Guam Memorial Hospital repair its roof, upgrade its decades-old power panel and procure a new electronic health record system, among other needs. Adelup also has said the unappropriated fiscal 2019 funds will go to the government's deficit.

GovGuam is picking up the tab for the war reparations pending passage of legislation in the U.S. Congress that would allow the U.S. Department of the Treasury to cut checks for war claims payments.

Checks are being issued only to claimants who have been verified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and approved for payout by the local program, the governor's office has previously stated.

The remainder of the 300 checks that were not picked up this week will be mailed.

For questions on war claims payments or filing for payments, visit warclaims.guam.gov or call 482-0792 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.