Speaker Therese Terlaje is waiting for a formal response from Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Arthur San Agustin regarding "questionable activities at the quarantine facilities."

The speaker requested that the director submit a formal response for consideration by the legislative committee on health, of which she is chairwoman. That response was not available in time for an oversight hearing with Public Health on Monday.

Sen. James Moylan, on Jan. 27, had written to Terlaje for the consideration of an oversight hearing on allegations involving nurses attending the Dusit Thani Guam Resort quarantine site.

"Allegations have surfaced over concerns on actions by the licensed (registered nurse) who was assigned to oversee the quarantine facilities at the Dusit Thani hotel, along with a few other Licensed Nurses who are also working at the facility. These serious accusations have included the fudging of time sheets, nepotism, questionable care of the passengers residing at the hotel, and even goes further to claims of some nurses drinking on the job," Moylan wrote.

Statements made at the time indicated the matter was under review, but Moylan said he was concerned that the accusations identified "specifics where the health and welfare of some passengers were in question, as well as the opening of greater liabilities for the government."

The oversight ultimately touched on a variety of topics, including how complaints against Public Health employees are addressed by the department.

Depending on the contents of the complaint, San Agustin said Public Health would need to conduct a review and determine where the department can perform an investigation.

"It would also include meeting with the employee. ... If the person filing the complaint has any evidence that could support the allegations, we definitely most welcome that. And then from there we forward to DOA. Because it's the Department of Administration that would be our resource with regard to guiding us in terms of progressive discipline," San Agustin said.

Part of the process also depends on the degree of the alleged infraction.

More recently, San Agustin said he received one complaint regarding personnel assigned to the quarantine facility, which included a follow up. San Agustin said he's in receipt of another complaint but he doesn't know if it came from the same person.

Officials at the oversight hearing did not recall any prior complaints regarding personnel.