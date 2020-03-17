After calling for emergency session in response to reports of COVID-19 infections on Guam, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has ultimately decided to postpone session until March 23. In a letter to all senators announcing the postponement, Barnes said it was stated in a recent meeting that islandwide spread of the disease may have already occurred.

"As you may be aware, there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Guam, and based on our recent meeting, and a confirmed case of community spread, it was mentioned that there may be an islandwide spread that may have already occurred," Barnes stated.

The announcement came after a meeting with other government officials at Adelup on Friday afternoon. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero attended the meeting, as did other lawmakers and Chief Justice F. Phillip Carbullido.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, who spoke to The Guam Daily Post after the meeting, said the meeting answered many of her questions, including the number of cases, number of people in isolation and reasons the governor had called for a two-week GovGuam shutdown.

"I feel very confident (in) the steps we put into place. ... I think we just have to leave it up to God at this point and do our best to listen to the advice of the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and our governor as to what to do next," she said.

Session was called to discuss Bill 313-35, legislation from Vice Speaker Telena Nelson that would make unemployment benefits available under emergency circumstances.

Barnes said she believed the bill was important but "a greater importance is the containment of COVID-19 on Guam. Calling session during a state of panic and uncertainty would be a disservice to our island – especially when members of this body are concerned for their health and the safety of their families," the speaker stated in her release.

Prior to the announcement, Nelson had urged the speaker to call the Legislature into session.

"If this measure is not promptly addressed with the level of concern it requires, it may delay any action we are currently able to take or make it more difficult to provide unemployment benefits for all of our island's people further down the line," Nelson stated.

She later responded to the postponement, stating that the U.S. Department of Labor confirmed with the Legislature that Guam does not qualify for federal unemployment benefits, because the island does not have an unemployment benefits program.

Bill 313 sought to rectify that, she added.

"I do not believe we are in a state of panic, and, if we had continued working on behalf of our people, we would have sent the message that we care about their livelihoods and families," Nelson stated.

Republican lawmakers also weighed in, requesting that the Legislature not go into session until two weeks later in order to follow the self-quarantine order by the governor, allow for time to review the bill, provide all three branches time to institute protocols and allow line agencies to carry out duties under the emergency situation, rather than be called to address questions from the Committee of the Whole.