Three days after Delegate Michael San Nicolas’ call for an end to the bickering within his Democratic Party of Guam, words were exchanged by both camps Wednesday.

San Nicolas, on one side, and on the other side, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and the governor’s office, have been disagreeing on how to approach ways to provide war reparations to the island’s victims of World War II.

The governor last week signed into law Bill 181, legislation Barnes chiefly sponsored to begin paying war reparations beginning in the latter part of this month. San Nicolas has said his legislation, H.R. 1365, which awaits a vote in the U.S. Senate, would be jeopardized if the local legislation came to fruition. Any hope of getting reimbursed for the locally paid war reparations through Congress would fail, he warned.

After the governor and some senators from within his party criticized San Nicolas’ first address Monday, particularly on his war reparations stance and criticism of Bill 181, San Nicolas issued a statement Wednesday that his warning of a backlash in the Senate has come to pass.

“Less than a week after passing the local war claims bill, previous unanimous support in the Senate for H.R. 1365 is now at risk,” San Nicolas stated.

"I have received word that there is now a concern with H.R. 1365. I am on a flight today back to D.C. to try to salvage this; in the meantime, the Legislature and the governor need to immediately reconsider their actions for the sake of the very people we are trying to help," he said.

In a written response, the speaker stated: “To date, the only member of Congress to complain about Bill 181 is Mike San Nicolas. If H.R. 1365 is now facing danger in the Senate, maybe it’s because he's so loudly complained about the smoke, no one can tell that he started the fire.”

Barnes noted Guam has been trying for 40 years to get war reparations paid. “It’s time to put our money where our mouths are at and respectfully make whole and compensate greatest generation that has ever lived,” she stated.

Barnes said she plans on “meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where I will advocate for the passage of H.R. 1365.”

San Nicolas responded with: “Speaker, please stay home. We are trying to contain the concern. Your presence will only call more attention to something we are trying to address through appropriate channels. I will inform you if your assistance will be helpful."