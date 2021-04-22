Speaker discusses disruption of historic sites during oversight hearing

Speaker Therese Terlaje delivered emotional statements as she discussed the status of ancestral burials and historic sites with State Archeologist John Mark Joseph during an oversight hearing Thursday.

"If they were disturbed during the war or while the people were using the land, I still don't think that's an excuse," Terlaje said as she and Joseph discussed sites that had been disrupted by past activity.

"I know that the archeologists, they will list that in every report. Oh, these are pre-disturbed sites ... as if it's some excuse that we can go in there and further disturb them. And I think that's wrong and I want to stop that practice on Guam. ... Yes, things were disturbed, but I don't think that gives anybody the right to lessen the protections of these burial grounds. With every one that gets cleared, we get left with less and less," she added.

Due to medical reasons, acting State Historic Preservation Officer Carlotta Leon Guerrero could not attend the oversight hearing, which was held to discuss the status of ancient human remains and burial sites, including those discovered at the construction to develop Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Dededo.

Joseph fielded questions from senators in her place.

Terlaje said the Legislature had conducted at least seven oversight hearings and information briefings to ensure that the SHPO provided updates on historic properties, particularly at Finegayan, where historic villages and sites exist, and where construction for the Marine Corps base is taking place.

While military plans carved out some historic sites from development, some sites were also found during construction and because plans were already made, clearing activity continued, which remains a concern, Terlaje said.

"They call it in the programmatic agreement the 'data recovery,'" she added, referring to certain archeological investigations. "To me, it turned out to be that's where they just pick up certain artifacts that they decide to pick up and they're mandated to get a sampling, and they leave the rest. And the rest, it's gone. ... And most of the areas, picked them up and removed them permanently."

The Department of Defense provided $12 million for the development of a repository for artifacts discovered during the military's construction activities on the island. The project is being developed at the University of Guam.

Terlaje said she believed it was important, when talking about CHamoru history and culture, that CHamorus see and experience these things in the place where they belong.

"It's always been important for archeologists to know the context of the land where they're finding something. And I can't understand why it would be less important for anyone generations after us," she said. "Of course, I'm a little bit choked up because I feel bad for future generations."

The speaker said she grew up in a generation where their parents were trying to survive and rebuild after World War II and now, they are trying to catch up "with what's really going on."

"So many things have occurred over the years, yes. By all of us, we're all guilty of it. But the more we learn, I don't think we can use that excuse anymore. That we did it before, we should continue to do it," Terlaje said, referring to the past removal of artifacts due to not knowing better or for development or other interests.

Joseph said he understood Terlaje's concerns, and believed the SHPO's office has been trying to address such concerns. Earlier in the hearing, when asked by Sen. Telena Nelson if military construction continues even if archeological reports are pending completion, he said it depends and no development is going continue where there are sites preserved in place.

Nelson, who oversees the committee that has oversight over "Guåhan Preservation," recessed the oversight until May 4.