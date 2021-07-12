Speaker 'encouraged' ahead of medical malpractice bill hearing

Speaker Therese Terlaje continues to defend her embattled measure to do away with mandatory arbitration for medical malpractice claims.

Despite mounting opposition from doctors and a call from the governor to withdraw Bill 112-36, Speaker Therese Terlaje said she's "encouraged" by reminders of the issue's importance.

According to the speaker, families seeking malpractice damages must currently pay between $40,000 and $60,000 for the arbitration process mandated under current law. She, along with a bipartisan group of 10 other senators, continues to sponsor the measure. A second public hearing on the bill is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

"Bill 112-36 removes the mandate to arbitrate under very specific terms dictated by law, allowing medical professionals to negotiate with the claimants on how many or what type of arbitrators will sit on the panel based on the Guam Arbitration Act," she stated. "The bill also allows for mediation, which is not allowed under current law. If the parties do not agree to mediation or arbitration, the claim will be screened by a Magistrate Judge without the need for arbitration filing fees or arbitrator costs."

Terlaje said she's looking to "clarify the legal complexities contained in the bill" following testimony from health care professionals. In part, doctors and nurses have said the bill will damage the local health care system by punishing those who provide services outside of their licensed fields because Guam has a lack of medical subspecialists.

Terlaje stated her measure does not remove the screening process meant to mitigate frivolous lawsuits, allow for claims to go directly to court or change what is considered malpractice under Guam law.

Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido has also expressed concerns the local court system is not equipped or funded to handle the additional case load that will be caused should Terlaje's bill become law.

The speaker called the court's need for time to prepare for expanded duties "valid and expected."

"I am confident in the Judiciary's ability and competence to adjust to the additional mandate in the bill, especially since the Judiciary already handles malpractice lawsuits and the information available from testimony shows less than 10 cases a year," she stated. "The bill and our entire system of justice presumes the third branch to be competent and fair in all cases, and other jurisdictions also have pretrial screening panels managed by the Judicial Branch."