Speaker: Error made on new war claims public law

Speaker Therese Terlaje said there was an error made in the War Claims Bill 130-36 which the governor signed into Public Law 36-59. The error was the inclusion of an amendment that aimed to expand eligibility for war claims.

Senators passed the bill over two weeks ago and the governor signed the bill into law on Oct. 15. On Thursday afternoon, the speaker noted the error.

“There was an error in engrossment of Bill 130-36. Specifically, language was included in the engrossed bill that should not have been included. Unfortunately, no senator or staff caught the error in the engrossed bill prior to voting. The bill containing the error was passed by 13 ayes and 2 absent votes and signed into law by the Governor as P.L. 36-59," she said.

"I am working with the Committee on Rules and the Central Staff to further ensure our process catches these errors before voting."

She added that any additional action related to what is now public law, will have to be voted on by the Legislature during session.

"The error stems from an amendment that I proffered to expand those eligible for this local war claims program beyond the federal limitations by adding the words 'regardless of time of death', which the amendment was ruled materially different and thus out of order by the Chairman on Appropriations, Senator Joe San Agustin," the Speaker stated in the press release. "I made a motion to overrule the Chair, which failed, with only myself, Senator Sabina Perez, Senator Telo Taitague, and Sen. Jose 'Pedo' Terlaje voting in favor of the motion. No vote was taken on the floor amendment."

She said despite the error in the Legislature's handling of the bill, she will continue to support war claims for those who suffered but died prior to the Dec. 23, 2016 federal cutoff date.