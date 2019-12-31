Legislative Speaker Tina Muña Barnes is calling on indicted Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas to resign.

Blas has been unable to perform his duty as mayor because he remains in jail while awaiting trial on a federal bribery indictment. He's been detained since the FBI arrested him on Sept. 24. Blas' colleagues in the Mayors' Council of Guam have been suggesting for weeks that he step down. Some of the mayors in the council have drafted a letter of resignation for him.

The speaker, in a letter sent to Blas through his attorney, wrote on Dec. 30: "Based on all the concerns we have received from your constituents it is with a heavy heart that I implore you that you consider to step aside in order to allow for the residents of the village … the opportunity to seek a new leader at this time."

Though Barnes said she believes in the concept of innocent until proven guilty, the speaker added: “It is because of the higher calling to which we in public service are duty-bound I found this in the best interest of your residents, our people of Guam – we all deserve some clarity as to how to move forward."

Barnes points to Bill 259, which proposes to place on the ballot whether Blas should be recalled from elected office. The legislation was introduced by Vice Speaker Telena Nelson who recently held a meeting with Yona residents.

"There are six potential candidates vying for your seat," Barnes wrote to the jailed mayor.

Barnes stated she also is introducing legislation that would allow the governor – with the consent of the Mayors Council of Guam and the Guam Legislature – to install a Municipal Planning Council in Yona after a mayoral position has been vacant for 30 days. Without a vice mayor, Yona was left without a functioning mayor when Blas was arrested.

Blas could have appointed members to his village's council which would have selected an interim leader. He didn't do so.

Yona resident Francisco Hiton has started a recall petition, which was approved by the Guam Election Commission in late November.