Speaker: Lock away EITC reimbursement for faster tax refunds

An upcoming, new federal reimbursement for local payments of the earned income tax credit should be saved to accelerate tax refunds in the coming years. The fiscal policy could mean refunds are paid as quickly as 30 days after processing, according to Speaker Therese Terlaje.

She's introduced a bill that requires the government of Guam to deposit the federal subsidy into a trust account for tax refunds – a process the measure makes clear should not affect the regular set-aside for paying tax filers, budgeted for in the legislature's annual spending plan for the local government.

The lockbox provision in Bill 175-36 is set to kick in for the EITC reimbursement for tax year 2021, which would be handled in calendar year 2022. Deposits can be decreased beginning with the reimbursement for tax year 2024, provided that the trust fund is "sufficient" to pay all eligible refunds in the coming tax year.

"We should lock away the federal reimbursement for these EITC tax refunds so that the next years' refunds can be paid within 30 days of processing," Terlaje stated. "We have been told time and time again by multiple administrations that the timing of the payments for tax refunds is dependent on the amount of cash available to make the refund payments, but we know that the working families that qualify for the EITC are often the ones who are in dire need of their tax refunds and it should be our duty to ensure the government pay these refunds immediately, rather than borrow them for other government services. This will also relieve the pressure on the General Fund ensuring that the payment of all types of refunds can be made sooner rather than waiting for up to six months."

Section 30 funds, a label designated for the federal reimbursement for income taxes paid by federal employees and military service members who are working in Guam, are also used to pay for tax refunds. In practice, however, most governors utilize this cash to pay for current year refunds, rather than setting aside the money for anticipated tax filed for the next tax year.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress authorized another revolving reimbursement for EITC beginning in tax year 2022. The government of Guam has been paying between $55 million and $60 million annually from local coffers to cover the federal mandate. The island is also set to receive another windfall from the congressional aid package, with increased reimbursements for child tax credits also approved.