Speaker looks to move medical malpractice bill in final session

The committee report for Bill 112-36, legislation that would reform Guam's medical malpractice tort law, was submitted to the legislative Committee on Rules on Wednesday.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, the main sponsor of Bill 112, is now waiting for the rules committee to clear the measure, after which she said she plans to move to place the bill onto the agenda of the final session of the current legislative term.

Bill 112 has been one of the more controversial measures to come out of the Guam Legislature this term.

It proposes to replace mandated arbitration for medical malpractice cases with a pre-screening court process. Arbitration is an out-of-court process to settle disputes, and local law currently requires that medical malpractice cases undergo this process, at least initially.

The results of the arbitration may be appealed through a “trial de novo,” but the law outlines certain requirements to be able to succeed in trial.

There have been calls to do away with the island's mandated arbitration law, with proponents for change arguing that arbitration costs deter legitimate malpractice claims. The medical community has been vehemently opposed to Bill 112, citing concerns over frivolous lawsuits and the impacts that may have on medical care.

Bill 112 underwent hearings in July. That resulted in a substitute version that received subsequent hearings in late November, just in time for potential consideration during the final session.

The measure is one of the potential bills lined up for session.

Another is Bill 357-36, also from Terlaje, which proposes to extend a power bill credit program for customers of the Guam Power Authority. November was the last month for which credits were granted under the program. This bill is also awaiting clearance from the rules committee. Terlaje said she intends to move to place this bill on the agenda as well.

A similar measure, Bill 359-36, was introduced by Sen. Joe San Agustin. The committee report for this bill has already been published, but San Agustin hasn't yet moved to place the bill on the agenda.

Another San Agustin measure, Bill 358-36, was successfully added to the agenda and is expected to be discussed Monday within the Committee of the Whole. This bill would extend the tax moratorium placed on liquid fuel, which was enacted to help bring down prices at the pump.

Sen. Sabina Perez attempted to place Bill 360-36 onto the agenda Friday, but the bill's committee report was not yet published on the Legislature's website, and Perez's motion failed to overcome an objection.

The bill would append to a list of prohibited hazardous waste activities the import or transshipment of hazardous waste into Guam, and the use of open burn/open detonation for the disposal of hazardous waste.

There may be more attempts at movements for potential bills Monday morning.

Another controversial measure, one already on the agenda, is Bill 291-36, or the Guam Heartbeat Act. The bill would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, or within about six weeks – sooner than when women might know they are pregnant. The measure makes no exceptions for rape or incest, only for medical emergencies.

The bill uses the same enforcement scheme as a Texas law, which authorizes citizens to sue anyone who may have violated its provisions.

Women who seek or obtain an abortion are exempt from lawsuits in the Guam Heartbeat Act.

The Texas law has, so far, survived attempts to block its implementation but was dealt a legal blow last week, when a Texas court threw out a lawsuit against a doctor accused of providing an abortion after the law went into effect.

The Center for Reproductive Rights represented the doctor. In a release, the organization stated that the court ruled a person does not have legal standing to sue if they were not directly impacted by the abortion service. While the decision is significant, it did not provide an opportunity to strike down the Texas law overall, the organization president and CEO stated in the release.