Speaker Therese Terlaje paid tribute this week to former Sen. Roy P. Duenas, who was reported to have died Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of former Sen. Roy P. Duenas, son of Manuel Mendiola Duenas and Ana Cepeda Paulino Duenas, originally from the village of Inalåhan. Sen. Duenas served in the 13th Guam Legislature from 1975-1976. He was fondly remembered as the first legislative representative from the south in some time, as the leading vote getter in Malesso', Inalåhan, and Talo'fo'fo', and with strong support in Yona and Humåtak," Terlaje said Tuesday.

Duenas was a cadet at the Merchant Marine Academy in King's Point, New York, and graduated in 1966, ultimately returning to the academy for two years, in which he qualified for a Bachelor of Science and received a license to sail as a Merchant Marine officer, according to the speaker.

"After serving in the 13th Guam Legislature, Sen. Duenas went on to become an entrepreneur specializing in HVAC equipment and supplies, serving contractors in support of development on Guam, and the tourism industry as a supplier to Guam’s major hotels. On behalf of the 36th Guam Legislature, our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Mildred; his children Michael, Roy, Ann-Marie and Andre; grandchildren Devan, Mikaela, Gabriella, Davaughn, Audrey, Cole, Ungildil and Payton; and his extended family, friends and colleagues," Terlaje stated.