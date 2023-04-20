Speaker Therese Terlaje has not yet received a response from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero regarding the invitation to appear before the legislative committee on land and to present plans addressing the attorney general's concerns over the Eagles Field lease. Adelup also has yet to comment on the matter.

The speaker sent out the invitation Monday, after Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, extended the deadline to sign the lease.

The Eagles Field area of Mangilao, also known as Lå'lo, is eyed to become the home of a new medical complex that would include a new hospital and other health care facilities.

Before Nicholson granted the extension, the deadline for the governor to sign the lease was set to expire April 14.

While the governor was ready to do just that by April 3, Attorney General Douglas Moylan declined to approve the lease citing a number of legal issues, and made several recommendations to address those concerns.

“We have not been informed of any further negotiations or edits to the lease in accordance with these recommendations,” Terlaje stated in her invitation, adding that the governor confirmed through the media that no additional information had been sent to the Legislature regarding her plans or renewed negotiations with the U.S. Navy.

“You instead hint of using Organic Act powers in contravention of the AG review,” the speaker said, before stating that the committee looked forward to seeing new plan details and “working together (to) do what is required” by law to build a new hospital on Guam.