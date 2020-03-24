Speaker postpones legislative session indefinitely

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has postponed emergency session indefinitely as the island continues to observe precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the island.

"Given the recent developments of the COVID-19 outbreak on Guam, as well as the fruition of the United States Congress' efforts with the passage of recent legislation – and ongoing dialogue as we were informed by our congressman (on Sunday) – I join over 20 state legislatures and will be postponing session to ensure that we do our part to contain the spread of COVID-19," Barnes told Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, whose bill on an unemployment benefits program was to be the subject of emergency session.

She urged the vice speaker to reach out to federal counterparts, specifically Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, as federal economic aid packages are developed and implemented.

Session for Nelson's Bill 313-35 was postponed once already and was scheduled to resume Monday prior to the speaker's decision.

"As you are aware, members of this body have expressed concerns about potentially spreading the COVID-19 virus even further – I have written to the chairwoman of the Committee on Rules to see if we can amend our standing rules to temporarily allow for a virtual session, as I believe that bills such as 313-35 and other measures currently being proposed need to be addressed immediately," Barnes said.

In her letter to Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, the rules committee chairwoman, Barnes said it is imperative the Legislature come up with a contingency plan as Guam moves into budget season.

"Given that this requires amending the standing rules, I hope that we members of the Committee on Rules can discuss this matter at your earliest convenience, and I look forward to your partnership on this endeavor," Barnes added.