Speaker postpones session; governor says local bills replicate federal effort

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has postponed what would have been an emergency session to address bills to help the local community.

"Today, upon receipt of the attached letter from Gov. Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero, I have decided to temporarily postpone session to allow for the coordinated effort of the two branches of government to come together and do right by our people," the speaker stated in a news release.

Leon Guerrero had written to Barnes, cautioning senators that developing programs locally "using local funds may duplicate federal programs currently enacted to give relief to businesses and individuals."

"I would prefer holding on to our local funding which is needed to pay for the costs upfront by the local government to respond to COVID-19," the governor wrote.

"We will win our fight by doing all our parts, staying home, washing our hands and ensuring etiquette coughing."

Prior to the postponement, lawmakers were requesting waivers for public hearing requirements in the hopes that bills that would provide some relief to local residents and businesses would be discussed during session.

Sens. James Moylan and Mary Torres had hoped their measures would be discussed.

Torres recently introduced Bill 324-35, which would lift the requirement to deposit 2% of government revenues into a Rainy Day Fund. This will allow the governor to direct resources toward combating COVID-19, Torres stated.

Moylan stated he is "preparing to request" that several of his bills be considered an emergency, so they can be placed on the next session agenda.

These bills include a temporary reduction of 1 percentage point in the business privilege tax, amendments to the Dave Santos Act, a reduction in the liquid fuel tax to rates prior to the hike in 2018, and legislation that authorizes the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency to manage its hazard pay internally.

Bill 319-35

Republican Sens. Telo Taitague, Louise Muna and Wil Castro introduced Bill 319-35 on March 24. This bill also proposes a temporary reduction to the BPT. It also would create an Income Tax Refund Deposit Fund and would appropriate $20 million into the fund. Moreover, any funds obtained by GovGuam as reimbursement for the local payment of war claims will be placed into the fund under Bill 319.

The bill would also grant the governor temporary authorization to approve reductions to the Guam Power Authority fuel surcharge, given certain conditions.

The Public Utilities Commission is the regular authority for rate issues. Since Bill 319 was introduced, GPA has petitioned and the PUC approved a surcharge reduction. However, the bill gives the governor temporary authority on rate reductions until the end of December.

A public hearing waiver request for Bill 319 has already been submitted.

A separate bill from Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Clynt Ridgell and Moylan would prioritize tax refunds by using reimbursements for war claims, as well as federal assistance on COVID-19.

A request for public hearing waiver from the Office of the Speaker asks several questions of senators, including whether the bill would benefit GovGuam response efforts against COVID-19.

More recently, the speaker waived the public hearing for Bill 308-35, a pandemic spending bill, certifying that emergency conditions exist for the waiver in light of the potential danger to the public's health and safety.

However, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero vetoed that bill, citing limitations with its provisions against her already existing authority.

Leon Guerrero said she would look closely at policies forwarded by lawmakers, but noted that most of the measures being considering provide direct cash assistance – something already being addressed at the executive level, including federal aid.

"Everyone is suffering from this virus. ... So whatever the senators can do to help, that would be much appreciated from us, but I need to also weigh out what does that mean in terms of our recovery. What does that mean in terms of future sources of revenue," Leon Guerrero said.