Speaker proposes extending power credit program

Speaker Therese Terlaje is proposing to extend the power bill credit program, Prugraman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program, for another five months after the program ends in November.

The program was first enacted in late July. It granted $100 credits each month for five months, for a total of $500 spread out from July through November. Unused credits would roll over to subsequent months.

About $26 million was appropriated for the program out of the local government's general fund. The fund had been collecting higher-than-anticipated revenues at the time the bill for the program was introduced, and the excess had only increased by the time fiscal year 2022 drew to a close at the end of September.

According to the September Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report, out of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, the fund finished the fiscal year with about about 13.5%, or $103 million more in revenue than projected.

There are a number of other laws that tap into fiscal 2022 general fund revenues, but even after taking those into account, the fund still comes out about $47.5 million ahead of adopted revenues for fiscal 2022, according to BBMR.

Terlaje's Bill 357-36 proposes using those additional collections and appropriates another $26 million to extend the power credit program, starting in December 2022 and running through April 2023.

The power credit program was created to address rising power bills, which have been influenced by increased fuel costs. GPA officials have said the rising prices necessitate hikes in the fuel surcharge, a major part of monthly power bills.

The fuel surcharge is regularly adjusted along with the price of fuel and, while there are other energy-related costs in the surcharge, most of the surcharge pays for fuel. The surcharge has only gone up since February 2021.

The Public Utilities Commission, the body in charge of utility rates on island, decided to increase the surcharge again in late October, applying a new rate of about 32 cents from November 2022 through January 2023. The rate increase represents about a $22 hike in the total average monthly bill for residents using 1,000 kilowatt-hours.

"Many in our community are still feeling the economic impacts of inflation and the global pandemic and are in need of assistance, especially for basic monthly expenses like energy and gas prices. The government currently has excess revenues and must act now to provide this relief. It is my hope that the Legislature can act swiftly on this measure before the term ends," Terlaje stated in a press release announcing Bill 357.

While the September general fund report shows there is more than enough excess collections to accommodate the $26 million proposed to extend the power credit program, the general fund may have had other obligations to address for fiscal 2022.

Despite major gains in the general fund, several special funds have come up short in fiscal 2022, and shortfalls may have needed to be addressed by the general fund.

Half of six major special funds were short as of the end of September. These include the Guam Highway Fund, by about $1.9 million; the Solid Waste Operations Fund, by about $180,000; and the Healthy Futures Fund, by about $6.4 million.

But there is a difference between shortfalls in collections and expenditures from agencies that use the special funds.

"If the revenues received are less than what was adopted, that's one thing. Then we have to look at the expenditure. Do we have all the bills in? No. Are we closing the books for 2022? Yes," BBMR Director Lester Carlson stated, later adding: "Collectively, how much did they spend, how much did they collect in their special funds and how much in the general fund did they use, and what is the difference? I don't know that yet. That takes time."

Still, taking out the $26 million from Bill 357, that leaves about $21 million left to cushion against any other obligations, and Carlson said that does leave a comfortable margin to work with.